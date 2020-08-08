Bob Jack wants to make a few things clear.
Bob Jack the private citizen, not Bob Jack, chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, asked the city what it would take to get a “Back the Blue” sign painted on a city street.
The request was "never made by the party, and as of right now the party has never taken a position on this,” he said.
The request, emailed to City Councilor Ben Kimbro and Mayor G.T. Bynum, set in motion a public discussion regarding the fate of the “Black Lives Matter” street painting on Greenwood Avenue and the implications of allowing it to remain.
The City Attorney’s Office was clear in its advice, saying that signs and murals painted on streets were not allowed under city law. And then there were the Constitutional issues: To allow one sign on a street, councilors were advised, they would have to allow all others, as long as they were not pornograhic or did not incite a riot.
Councilors were also informed that federal regulations prohibit decorative murals on the streets because they can compromise safety.
The city then planned to remove the sign, but Bynum said last week that he will not proceed with any action until after the City Council meets Aug. 19 to discuss a proposal to permit the sign through the city’s Main Street Program.
Jack said he was well aware of the city’s process for permitting signs painted on the streets when he sent his email.
“It was rhetorical, because I knew that no process existed,” he said.
The “Black Lives Matter” sign is problematic for him for two reasons, Jack said: the process by which it was put there and the message itself.
He noted that the sign was never permitted by the city. Local artists and activists gathered in the historic Greenwood District on the eve of Juneteenth, less than 48 hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to arrive in Tulsa for a rally, and painted it during the night.
“I am not calling it a mural — murals go on walls,” he said. “This is graffiti. By the pure definition of the Webster dictionary, this is graffiti; it’s not a mural. They are trying to pretty-up their problem. … You don’t paint graffiti on public spaces.”
Asked for a response, the Rev. Mareo Johnson, founder and president of the Black Lives Matter Tulsa Chapter and pastor of Seeking the Kingdom Ministries, said the BLM sign is a mural, not graffiti.
Jack described himself as a conservative Christian who values all lives and acknowledges the injustices African Americans have faced. So he supports the community sentiment the BLM sign is meant to express, he said.
“Listen, has there been injustices? Is there social problems? Is there wrongs that needed to be right? Is there mistreatment? Is there a lack of education? I could go on and on. … I agree with that,” Jack said.
What he can’t abide is the Black Lives Matter organization.
“When you put Black Lives Matter on there, are you talking about the community statement, or are you talking about the organization of Black Lives Matter?
"That is the biggest problem we have with this: It represents a Democratic (Party), radical Marxist, anti-American organization," he declared, adding that "that is the prime reason why we object. Not the message. We are all good with the message; we are not good with the organization.
“So if you want to, take the message, change the message, and we’ll probably walk away.”
Jack, changing hats to speak as chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, struck a similar note.
“What we object to is the Black Lives Matter organization. That is what we object to. We don’t object to helping the Black community and working alongside the Black community. There are good Republicans up there. There are good people up there … throughout this whole town.
“We are all about community. What we are not about is a radical, left-wing, Marxist organization.”
But Johnson said that "you can't separate the organization from the movement."
"Now, if the movement is not in line with the organization, then it is not really part of the movement and organization itself," he said.
Johnson said some people who wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts or hats do things that are not in line with the organization and the movement.
"Those people are acting on their own," he said.
Johnson said he and Jack should be able to agree that BLM's mission is a worthy one.
"It's a social justice organization and movement, just like what he (Jack) said he agreed with," Johnson said. "That's what the organization is; that is what the movement is."
According to the Black Lives Matter website, the Black Lives Matter Foundation was formed in 2013 after a neighborhood watch volunteer was acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager, in Florida.
The organization’s mission is “to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes,” according to the website.
Jack said he couldn't care less about a person’s color and that he wants to see the community come together to find solutions to “what goes on in north Tulsa.”
“How do we resolve this issue where we have got mothers with little kids at home and no father and (they) … can’t go to school, no day care, all of these social problems we’ve got and we’re not worried about those; we’re more worried about the yellow paint on Greenwood,” Jack said. "Come on! Come on!”
He added: “I just don’t want to hear this noise and screaming and yelling … the idea of reparations. Come on, just take it off the table, guys. It’s not going to happen,” he said. “Stop. Get reasonable here. How can we help you?”
Jack said that in his discussions with Black leaders he’s come to believe that the community can come together to resolve the controversy surrounding the “Black Lives Matter” sign.
“Like I told someone the other day, let’s not behave like Washington; let’s behave like Tulsa,” he said.
“There are Ds and there are Rs, but let’s all be Ts for a while and resolve it and do it legally.”
