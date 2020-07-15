...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
Angie Mancino, of Tulsa, yells while Vernon A.M.E. Church Reverend Robert Turner speaks in a megaphone about reparations during a protest against the proposed citywide mask ordinance being voted on by Tulsa City Council at Tulsa City Hall on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Turner has protested for reparations before every Tulsa City Council meeting for over a year. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A medical professional stands in counter protest during a protest against the proposed citywide mask ordinance being voted on by Tulsa City Council at Tulsa City Hall on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Catherine Zoller, of Tulsa, holds an American Flag while Chelsea Ready, 7, and her mother, Carolyn, both of Inola, hold signs during a protest against the proposed citywide mask ordinance being voted on by Tulsa City Council at Tulsa City Hall on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa city councilors voted 7-2 on Wednesday night to approve a face covering ordinance.
The ordinance applies to persons 18 years of age and older and says those "located within Public Service Areas of Places of Public Accommodation or an Educational Building are required to wear face coverings at all times when present therein. Except as otherwise provided herein, persons in any Public Setting wherein social or physical distancing cannot be maintained are required to wear face coverings."
The ordinance goes into effect as soon as Mayor G.T. Bynum signs it.
There is no specific fine or penalty for violators of the ordinance. Those who refuse to wear a face covering can be subject to prosecution under criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace or other similar offenses.
The ordinance includes several exceptions.
The council's decision comes on the same day Gov. Kevin Stitt and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith announced that they have tested positive for the virus.
Prior to Wednesday's meetings, councilors received letters supporting the mask ordinance from the superintendents of Tulsa, Jenks and Union public schools.
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist said Wednesday morning that there is no question that if more people would wear masks the virus could be better contained.
"We need to get this trajectory turned around," she said. "We want to be back in school; we need to be back in school. Our children need to be back in school. Their families need them to be back in school, and our teachers want to see them back in school."
City councilors spent 2½ hours in a committee meeting Wednesday afternoon discussing the proposed face covering ordinance with public health officials and Bynum.
All three health officials who attended Wednesday's video conference urged councilors to approve the ordinance.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said an important responsibility of elected officials is to keep the public safe.
“Wearing a face mask may not be as dramatic and immediate as saving a toddler’s life because they walked out into the street where there is oncoming traffic, (but) you have the potential of saving lives when you wear a face mask,” Monk said. “It’s that important.”
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma, stressed that wearing a simple cloth mask can help prevent the spread of the deadly disease.
Given that there is no vaccine to prevent the virus, Bratzler said, “the best intervention that we have to reduce the spread of this disease is to wear a mask.”
“It’s a respiratory virus, which means the most common mode of transmission is that the droplets coming out of my mouth when I speak are in the air and somebody else can potentially inhale them, particularly if you are not physically distancing from those people,” Bratzler said.
Bynum told councilors that although his proposal is unprecedented in Tulsa, it is in line with what other municipalities across the country have implemented or are considering.
“This is not unprecedented in cities across America,” he said. “Out of the 50 largest cities by population, 46 of them already have orders like this in place, either put in place by their local governments or by their state government.”
Bynum said the No. 1 misconception that he’s heard about the ordinance is that it is about protecting the wearer.
“If that were the case, then I could totally understand the whole, ‘It’s my choice to take a risk with my health’ argument,” Bynum said. “I would support that. This is about protecting other people from the person wearing the mask. And the only way it works effectively is if you have the community engaging in that.”
