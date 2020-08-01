President Donald Trump was put on speakerphone in a restaurant during a conversation with Senate Armed Services Chairman Jim Inhofe Wednesday, where the two discussed Trump's opposition to changing the names of US military bases named after Confederate officials, according to The New York Times.
"Are you doing good? We're going to keep the name Robert E. Lee?" Trump asked, according to audio obtained exclusively by The New York Times, an apparent reference to Fort Lee, named for the Confederate leader.
"Just trust me, I'll make it happen," Inhofe assured Trump.
Trump told Inhofe that his tweet on the matter got "about 95,000 positive retweets."
"That's a lot," he added.
In the Wednesday call, Trump appeared to be referring to a tweet he sent July 23 reiterating his support for keeping the names of those Confederate-commemorating military bases. The President said he spoke to Inhofe who, according to Trump, told him that "he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases."