The District 4 City Council race on Tuesday is drawing a lot of attention, as always.
The district comprises much of downtown. That fact alone makes it a subject of intense interest to many. And, fair or not, that places the councilor who represents the district under close scrutiny.
Such has been the case for incumbent Kara Joy McKee. Since being elected in 2018, she has been a strong voice on the council, advocating for a wide range of issues, from protecting the rights of Pearl District property owners to securing a woman’s right to breastfeed on public property and in public facilities to arguing for the retention of the “Black Lives Matter” street painting in Greenwood.
Along the way, she’s had her critics. Now she has three challengers: community volunteer Kathryn Lyons, writer Landry Miller and small-business owner Casey Robinson.
McKee said she ran for office in the first place and has made it her full-time job because she loves to help people and wants to do what she can to make Tulsans’ lives and the city as a whole better.
“I don’t want to waste that investment that Tulsans have made in me,” she said. “I have learned so much in my time in office, and we need someone who is in the middle of it to keep going right now. It is not a good time to change horses midstream.”
That experience will be particularly helpful in the year ahead as the city continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, said McKee, 41.
“The investment the city has made in me has resulted in relationships that I have built with everyone that can help us dig ourselves out of the hole created by COVID-19 and move through the centennial of the (1921) race massacre in a way that can shine a light of pride on all Tulsans that we have made it beyond that and we are coming together and doing better,” she said.
Lyons said her years of volunteering at Alert Neighbors and other organizations have given her a good understanding and appreciation for the everyday problems Tulsans face and how best to address them.
“I just felt this (the City Council) was my next step,” she said.
Lyons said that if elected she would continue to focus on constituent services. Don’t expect any grand proposals or fireworks. That is not her style.
“I’m not going to fix breastfeeding issues. I am not going to fix transgender issues or Black Lives Matter issues,” Lyons said. “I am just going to work on the basic things that need to be fixed in Tulsa. I don’t have any personal agendas.”
Miller said he was urged to run for the council by friends and associates who have grown frustrated by what they see as the city’s inability to act on important issues such as the “Black Lives Matter” street sign.
“People feel that Tulsa politics is drowning in a culture of indecision and inaction, and just like them I believe it is time for a new generation of Tulsans to step up and lead the way into a future that values all of our voices,” Miller said.
That includes the views of young people like himself, he said.
“People my age are completely unrepresented, and so many times their voices get forgotten when the decisions are made,” said Miller, 26. “The one thing we hear is that young people are the future; the problem is young people, we are now.
“We are here right now, and with everything going on, I think it’s important that we have someone who knows what it’s like to be of this age during this unique time.”
Robinson, 38, speaks proudly of the painting and real estate businesses he started from scratch after working years in the construction industry. That experience, he said, has given him insight into what it will take to make Tulsa an easier place for companies to do business. One area where there is need for improvement, he said, is in the permitting process.
“Tulsa is a great place for small businesses, but it is very difficult to do business here,” he said.
A top priority for Robinson will be to help ensure that Tulsa’s businesses have what they need to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like the next two years is going to be the defining challenge of our time in (answering), ‘How do we keep our employees and clients safe from COVID-19 but also keep everyone working?’” he said.
Robinson said he considers himself a “middle of the road guy” who is not out to push an agenda.
“I feel empowered that I am not in any political circles. I have not been involved in local government before, and if people in District 4 say, ‘Hey, this is what we want,’ then that will be the way I will vote. I am not going to be pushed around.”
Robinson’s campaign has drawn some unwanted attention on social media for a mailer he sent out to District 4 residents.
The mailer refers to “socialist politicians like KJ McKee” and accuses her of leveraging COVID-19 to defund the police.
“I was trying to draw a clear distinction between the candidates. Whereas I am a small-business owner who employs people within the community, she’s worked largely in the political arena, in one way, shape or form,” Robinson said.
Asked why he thought McKee was a socialist, Robinson said it was because she had been endorsed by a national socialist organization and that “some of the things she stands for and says, I think that message is pretty loud and clear.”
Robinson did not provide a copy of the endorsement or an example of a “socialist” statement by McKee.
McKee on Friday rejected all of his assertions.
“I have never met Casey Robinson, and I am afraid he may have people in his life that have told him lies about me to motivate him to run against me, because these are just so completely baseless that he had to have seen this somewhere, someone had told him this,” McKee said. “That is my impression, because that doesn’t even make any sense.”
She added: “There has never been any version of that (defund the police) statement suggested nor considered either by myself or my colleagues. … We want them to be able to focus on where they are most effective, so what I have been saying is we have to stop asking them to do the things for which they are not best suited.”
