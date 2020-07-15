Related content

Document: TPS letter to City Council on mask ordinance

City councilors spent 2½ hours Wednesday discussing a proposed face covering ordinance with public health officials and Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The councilors are scheduled to vote on the proposal at their 5 p.m. meeting.

All three health officials who attended Wednesday afternoon’s video conference meeting urged councilors to approve the mask ordinance.

Dr. George Monks, president of Oklahoma State Medical Association, said an important responsibility of elected officials is to keep the public safe.

“Wearing a face mask may not be as dramatic and immediate as saving a toddler’s life because they walked out into the street where there is oncoming traffic, you have the potential of saving lives when you wear a face mask,” Monk said. “It’s that important.”

Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma, stressed that wearing a simple cloth mask can help prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Given that there is no vaccine and no medications to prevent the virus, Bratzler said, “the best intervention that we have to reduce the spread of this disease is to wear a mask.”

“It’s a respiratory virus, which means the most common mode of transmission is that the droplets coming out of my mouth when I speak are in the air and somebody else can potentially inhale them, particularly if you are not physically distancing from those people,” Bratzler said.

Bynum told councilors that although his proposal is unprecedented in Tulsa, it is in line with what other municipalities across the country have implemented or are considering.

“This is not unprecedented in cities across America,” he said. “Out of the 50 largest cities by population, 46 of them already have orders like this in place, either put in place by their local governments or by their state government.”

Bynum said the No. 1 misconception that he’s heard about the ordinance is that it is about protecting the wearer.

“If that were the case, then I could totally understand the whole, ‘It’s my choice to take a risk with my health’ argument,” Bynum said. “I would support that. This is about protecting other people from the person wearing the mask. And the only way it works effectively is if you have the community engaging in that.”

Bynum’s proposed ordinance would require Tulsans 18 years of age and older to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses inside businesses, other indoor spaces open to the public and in outdoor public spaces where proper social distancing is not possible.

The requirement for wearing a mask in outdoor public spaces pertains to those situations where a person is not able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.

First-time violators of the ordinance would receive a verbal or written notice. A person cited for violating the ordinance a second time would be issued a ticket for a misdemeanor and, if convicted, would be subject to a fine of no more than $100, excluding court costs.

The proposed ordinance would expire when Bynum’s latest emergency order expires or when Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declaration expires, whichever comes first.

The proposal includes 11 exceptions, including for a “person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.”

Tulsa Public Schools has urged councilors to approve the proposal.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Superintendent Deborah Gist wrote that every day critical health measures remain optional is another day “that we jeopardize a safe in-person return to teaching and learning on August 31.”

The letter was also signed by TPS school board officials Stacey Woolley, president, and Jania Wester, vice president.

The TPS letter includes several quotes from unnamed staff members expressing their concerns as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

“I lost my dad to COVID-19. ... I had not seen him in person for two months because his facility was locked down. From his positive test to his death took only seven days. ... This disease is dangerous and deadly. I urge you to err on the side of caution.”

Gist told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that there is no question that if more people wear masks the virus could be better contained.

"We need to get this trajectory turned around," she said. "We want to be back in school, we need to be back in school.

"Our children need to be back in school. Their families need them to be back in school, and our teachers want to see them back in school."

Gist said TPS is working to establish mask requirements of its own.

