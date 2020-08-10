Oklahoma officials say they don’t know the impact to the state after President Donald Trump’s executive action that includes providing up to $400 in weekly unemployment benefits.
“The State of Oklahoma is reviewing the details of President Trump's memorandum on unemployment benefits,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's communications director Baylee Lakey said in an email to the Tulsa World. “The CARES FORWARD team is working to obtain further guidance from the federal government regarding its implementation as well as to determine a projected cost for the State.”
Trump signed a memorandum Saturday that directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to utilize up to $44 billion from its Coronavirus Relief Fund to be made available to those whose jobs or wages have been adversely affected by COVID-19.
The program calls for states to provide 25% of the share of the $400 weekly benefit, or $100.
Trump’s action calls upon states to utilize unspent federal COVID-19 relief funding “or other state funding” to pay its $100 share of the $400 benefit.
The program would be retroactive to Aug. 1 and extend until the balance in the FEMA COVID-19 relief fund reaches $25 billion or Dec. 6, which ever occurs first. The FEMA relief fund currently has more than $80 billion in unspent funds, according to the memorandum.
Lakey did not provide the Tulsa World with an estimate as to how much was available in the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, when asked.
However, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said while there was $422 million available in the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund account, “it’s important to note the $100 would not come out of the Trust Fund.”
The state Unemployment Trust Fund had a balance of $1.1 billion at the beginning of the year, according to a U.S. Department of Labor February report.
Congress has not been able to come up with a new COVID-19 relief bill after one that provided $600 in weekly unemployment benefits ran out at the end of July.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia issued a statement Saturday after Trump’s authorization to use relief funding to pay for unemployment benefits:
“The Memorandum follows the refusal of Democratic leadership to allow even a short-term extension of federal unemployment benefits while the parties negotiated a longer-term plan. The Department of Labor will now work closely with the States and the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to assist in providing the relief made available by the Memorandum.”
It's been widely reported that the weekly federal unemployment benefit has been a major sticking point in negotiations, with Democrats calling for maintaining the $600 weekly benefit and Republicans favoring a $400 weekly federal payment.
