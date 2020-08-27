 Skip to main content
State jobless claims decline 22%

State jobless claims decline 22%

First-time jobless claims in the state dropped nearly 22% last week compared to the previous week’s revised level, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 5,130 workers filed initial claims for jobless benefits in Oklahoma compared to a revised 6,561 filings the prior week.

The number of filings marked the lowest amount recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in mid-March, forcing the government to temporarily shutter many businesses in an attempt to curb the virus spread.

First-time claims have dropped 95% since peaking at nearly 94,000 claims in early May.

Still, first time claims for the week were nearly triple the number who filed during the week ending March 14, just prior to claims skyrocketing.

Nationwide, initial jobless claims declined by nearly 100,000 from the prior week, but were still above the 1 million mark at 1,006,000, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Meanwhile, the number of Oklahoma workers to file a continued jobless claims, also called an insured claim, declined when compared to the prior week.

Insured claims in Oklahoma declined from 123,305 during the week ending Aug. 8 to 112,140 the following week.

The insured unemployment rate for the week ending Aug. 8 was 7.9%, a 0.4% decline from the prior week period.

In addition to regular state jobless program benefits, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission also continued to process federal pandemic-related claims for assistance.

The state reported processing 1,072 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, an increase of 87 cases compared to the prior week. PUA makes federal assistance available to those who are self-employed and contract workers.

Curtis Killman

918-581-8471

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @loucardfan61

