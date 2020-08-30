Political notebook: Oklahoma, U.S. Chamber at odds over Horn endorsement

The Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce is upset because the U.S. Chamber plans to endorse 5th District Rep. Kendra Horn, a Democrat, for reelection.

According to the U.S. Chamber's website, Horn voted with the organization more than all but two of Oklahoma's six Republican House and Senate members.

In a letter to the U.S. Chamber, however, State Chamber President Chad Warmington complained that Horn has not been sufficiently helpful to the oil and gas industry. Warmington, who formerly headed a large Oklahoma oil and gas trade association, wrote, “I don’t believe an endorsement of Congresswoman Horn is warranted at this time and certainly not justifiable based on the current record of consequential votes impacting Oklahoma businesses.”

Horn is in what is expected to be one of the nation's most closely watched reelection campaigns. Her Republican opponent is state Sen. Stephanie Bice.