Less than three months after committing to work with community members and the City Council to implement a police oversight model similar to the one in Denver, Mayor G.T. Bynum said this week that he’s been forced to abandon that plan and explore other options.
Bynum said he tried to follow through with his pledge but was thwarted when activists and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper refused to include the Fraternal Order of Police in the discussions.
“At our follow-up meeting … activists and Councilor Hall-Harper refused to even sit down and have a discussion with the Fraternal Order of Police,” Bynum said in an email. “The purpose of the meeting was to work through those items that need to go through ordinance and those that need to go through collective bargaining.”
Bynum said the City Council can act on the OIM ordinance at any time but that he has no control over how it proceeds.
“But without Councilor Hall-Harper’s support we do not have the votes to pass it in the Council,” Bynum said. “So, given the recurring roadblock there, I am back to considering other strategies that can be pursued independent of Council action.”
Hall-Harper said it was not fair or accurate of the mayor to place all of the onus on her and her fellow councilors.
“If he is serious, first of all, about having an OIM, he can do that right now,” she said. “He can also move ahead with addressing those issues that must be addressed in the collective bargaining process.”
Bynum could establish a police oversight office himself and eventually roll it into a fully funded department, Hall-Harper said. He also could include a representative from the City Council in contract negotiations with the FOP to ensure transparency, she said.
“If he wanted a more engaging process, I think he can make it a more engaging process,” Hall-Harper said.
Mayoral candidate Greg Robinson was one of the activists who stood by Bynum’s side in early June when he made the commitment to pursue the Denver OIM model. Robinson, who did not attend the follow-up meeting, said the mayor is mischaracterizing it and the planning that went into it.
The meeting was intended to include community stakeholders, a select group of city councilors and members of the mayor’s staff, Robinson said, and the mayor never made any mention of the fact that the FOP would be invited.
“The reason that community stakeholders and several city councilors, not just Vanessa Hall-Harper ... refused to meet is because the Fraternal Order of Police were never in any portion of the organizing of this meeting,” Robinson said.
The mayor’s decision to point the finger at Hall-Harper is in keeping with his attempts to shift the blame to the BOK Center during the Trump rally controversy and to the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce during the Black Lives Matter street sign controversy, Robinson said.
“So I am disappointed that Mayor Bynum is failing to lead once again, and I hope that any course of action he takes around an Office of the Independent Monitor or citizen oversight would include citizen participation, because that is the original rationale for all of this work,” Robinson said.
In his email, Bynum said Robinson was tasked with developing the list of activists who would attend the meeting he convened, not the entire list of participants.
Bynum told the Tulsa World last week that he has not given up on implementing some type of police oversight program. He said Police Chief Wendell Franklin and Sheriff Vic Regalado have each mentioned possible options.
“I think we have the best police force in the country with the highest standards and the best training program,” he said. “But it is not enough for me to say that, or for the department to say, ‘Trust us.’ ... Not in this era. You have to have some third-party outside that can look at the work you’re doing and tell you if you did it right or wrong.
“That is what attracted me to the (Denver) OIM, but the OIM is not the only way we can accomplish that kind of third-party review of the work that they do.”
In his meeting with activists at City Hall in early June, Bynum said that he had done a poor job of explaining to the public that his ultimate goal had always been to create an OIM like Denver’s.
“So what I committed today to is going through that ordinance process (to create the OIM) and then, if the Council adopts that ordinance and establishes it, then we would go to collective bargaining with the additional responsibilities that would require contractual agreement,” Bynum said at the time.
Bynum first pitched the Denver OIM model in early 2019, saying government leaders across the country he’d heard from had recommended it as the gold standard in police oversight.
The proposed OIM included three components: community outreach and engagement; policy guidance, and oversight of use-of-force investigations.
The sticking point has always been the oversight component. The Denver model gives the OIM the authority to be present for internal affairs investigations and to provide recommendations on how investigations into use-of-force or other serious incidents should proceed. The Denver OIM can also give public recommendations on policies, discipline and training.
Bynum’s proposal never went that far in part, the mayor said, because the city’s contract with the FOP prohibited the city from making changes to officers’ work conditions unless they are made as part of the collective bargaining process.
The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police has not supported any version of Bynum’s oversight proposal but insists it is open to such a process as long as the oversight is done by organizations such as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that have law enforcement expertise.
FOP Chairman Jerad Lindsey repeated that sentiment Tuesday, saying the FOP has not been opposed to oversight “as long as it included input from people who were going to be doing the job.”
The City Council in late August postponed its vote on Bynum’s OIM proposal after Hall-Harper, Robinson and others said it did not go far enough.
Bynum later pulled the proposal because he did not think the Council had the votes to pass it.
The plan would have given OIM 10 days after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation to complete its review. The OIM would have access to all information gathered as part of an IA investigation, but only after the IA investigation is completed. The proposed ordinance would not have given the OIM any investigative powers, nor would it have been empowered to recommend discipline.
