Order extending state of emergency gives absentee voters flexibility

  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday issued a fourth amended executive order extending the state of emergency related to COVID-19, giving more flexibility to absentee voters.

The order has been in place since March 15.

The state of emergency will be in effect within 45 days of the Nov. 3 general election.

As a result, absentee voters will be able to verify their identity by attaching a copy of an approved identification document to their affidavit envelope instead of having their signature notarized or witnessed by two people.

The order was in place impacting the June and August elections.

Last session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 210 allowing for the change during a state of emergency.

Oct. 27 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November election.

