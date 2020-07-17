The Oklahoma State Department of Health addressed ongoing delays in COVID-19 testing results in a news release Friday.
A trifecta of “outdated data systems,” fax machines and manual data entry have led to “inconsistencies in movement of test data between health departments, clinics and laboratories,” the news release says.
“We have needed a technical solution since well before the pandemic,” Deputy Commissioner of Prevention and Preparedness Travis Kirkpatrick said. “The backlog we’ve experienced as the state has increased its testing capability has given us the opportunity to incorporate immediate fixes while moving towards developing a permanent solution.”
The State Department of Health has contracts with in-state laboratories that reportedly require results within 48 to 72 hours from the time they receive a COVID-19 test sample.
But tests at health care providers, urgent care centers, retailers and pharmacies are sent out of state, and OSDH typically receives those results later by fax, according to a news release.
With about 2,000 people being tested each day on average, Interim Commissioner Lance Frye said the state remains committed to fighting the virus’ spread.
“OSDH is highly focused on COVID-19 testing, effectively tracing cases and ensuring those individuals who test positive are quarantined as quickly as possible before they spread the virus to others,” Frye said. “We recognize the significant issues we’ve experienced in the past and are working to eliminate them by incorporating new technology to enhance the current system as we work towards a long-term solution.”