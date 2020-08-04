OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health named its third lead epidemiologist since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
The department confirmed that Oklahoma State University faculty member Jared Taylor will serve as an epidemiology consultant for the department. Interim state epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe’s contract expired this past Friday.
Taylor will work “to ensure continuity of epidemiological support and expertise to public health stakeholders as agreements are finalized,” the department said in a statement.