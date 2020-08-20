More than a hundred Democrats from across the state drove in to Tulsa’s Admiral Twin on Thursday to watch a historic moment unfold on the big screen, and a feeling of hope filled the cool summer evening air.
Back hatches propped or convertible tops down, attendees arrived before the livestream of the Democratic National Convention began, eager to have fellowship with like-minded people and see Joe Biden accept his party’s nomination for president of the United States.
“We feel hopeful that things will get better now,” Pontotoc County Democrats Chair Laura Pounders said, her red, white and blue donkey earrings swinging. “And we won’t have the chaos and upset that we have every day.”
Sitting in lawn chairs in front of a pickup decked out with hay bales, pin wheels and signs, Pounders and Pontotoc County Democrats secretary Shawn Hunley expressed how grateful they were to be able to gather with others.
Many feared there would be no way to get together to celebrate the Democratic National Convention amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but when the Oklahoma Democratic Party announced the drive-in plans, Hunley was ecstatic.
“I was like a kid at Christmas time,” Hunley said. “I didn’t think we were going to get to do anything because of the pandemic.”
Sheila Sewell of Oklahoma City came out with her sister, Lana Reed of Muskogee, in her first partisan political event. She worked in the courts for 30 years and couldn’t be political, she said, but she retired in March and wasn’t going to miss a chance to make her stance known.
She remembered watching the results pour in for Trump’s election in 2016.
“We were devastated,” she said. “I certainly don’t want to feel that way again.”
Sewell said she views Donald Trump’s presidency as “a great disappointment,” both personally and for the country, and she’s ready for America to get back to “a kinder way of living.”
Her sentiments were shared by many at the event. Sylvia Insall of Tulsa, when asked what motivated her and Sammie Kraushaar to come out to the watch party, said, “Well, we’re both staunch Democrats, and we’ve had — I started to say enough — too much of Trump.”
A former political science teacher, Insall said she typically watches both major parties’ conventions on election years and that she’s going to try to stick to her tradition for the Republican National Convention next week, as well.
“If I can stand it,” she said with a grin.
Insall and Kraushaar stayed in their car while other attendees walked about, a majority masked, and chatted with others.
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, a Democratic candidate for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, chatted with attendees while campaigning to unseat incumbent Republican Kevin Hern.
Asamoa-Caesar said he’s been listening to the concerns of voters across the state, and he said they’ve been relatively uniform: education, health care, Social Security, etc.
“But what’s been interesting, too, is people are really concerned about the tone and tenor of our politics,” he said. “They feel like we’re so divided and that there’s a lot of just anger and vitriol, and they want to move past that.”
Adding, “I think what people are also realizing is that our democracy is more fragile than we thought.”
But the political movement he’s seeing is promising, as Josh Harris-Till, president of Young Democrats of America, attested.
Young people are tuned into politics more than ever, Harris-Till said. They used to focus on two, maybe three main issues where they’ d like to see change, he said, but now, “they’re paying attention to everything.”
“I was on the phone the other day with a 15-, 16-year-old,” Harris-Till said. “She can’t even vote. Knows as much about politics as I do. The next generation is so plugged in already.
“Millennials are bringing about a lot of progressive change, but the Gen Z generation is going to create every single ounce of progress that we want to see in this country.”
{div} {/div} {div}Featured video{/div}
{div} {/div}