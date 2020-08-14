OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt supports a state question that would allow legislators to tap into a greater portion of funding for the state’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
That question, State Question 814, will appear on Oklahoma’s general election ballot on Nov. 3.
State legislators referred the question to the ballot to ask voters if they want to reduce the amount of settlement funds going to TSET from 75% to 25%.
The trust currently receives 75% of the state’s annual payment from the 1998 master settlement agreement with tobacco companies. The remaining 25% goes to the Legislature and the Attorney General’s Office.