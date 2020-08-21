2020-08-21 ne-mayordebate p1

In an online debate just five days before the election, Tulsa’s mayoral candidates came back again and again to two fundamental questions, albeit rephrased in various ways Thursday evening.

• How can the city continue Tulsa’s economic development in the aftermath of COVID-19?

• And how can the city bridge racial divides as it approaches the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre?

Incumbent Mayor G.T. Bynum emphasized his success in creating jobs and attracting “$1 billion in private investment” to Tulsa. Before he took office, the city had been making the mistake of fighting with suburbs over retail developments, but his administration has focused instead on bringing new employers to Tulsa, Bynum said.

“We have an agenda driven by the community instead of by politics,” he said.

Bynum’s biggest rival in the race, however, suggested that economic development has benefited some parts of the city more than others. Greg Robinson, the 30-year-old director of family and community engagement at the Met Cares Foundation, called for investing in “100% clean and renewable energy” as a way to promote “inclusive economic growth.”

“We need leadership that’s going to be the grown up in the room,” Robinson said in response to a question about pulling Tulsa out of the COVID-19 recession.

He criticized the mayor for “not being proactive” and ensuring that a Black Lives Matter mural could remain on the pavement of Greenwood Avenue. Activists painted the slogan in bright yellow paint on the night of June 18, a day and a half before President Trump flew over the Greenwood District on his way to a campaign rally in downtown Tulsa.

The City Council has said the mural will have to be removed if allowing it to stay would force the city to accept other slogans being painted on other city streets, but the council is still considering possibilities for keeping it.

Robinson promised to “push our city to face its past mistakes and its current shortcomings” on race and suggested that Bynum has talked about racial justice while not actually working toward it.

“We can’t pretend our way to peace,” he said.

Trump’s rally at the BOK Center went unmentioned until the debate’s closing statements, when Robinson criticized Bynum for allowing the event to happen. But a moderator interrupted Robinson’s remarks because the debate’s format would not have given Bynum a chance to respond to the criticism.

Hosted live on Facebook by Tulsa’s Young Professionals and the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa, the debate gave equal time to all five candidates.

Small-business owner Ken Reddick described himself as the “true conservative” in the race but also said he was “more than that” because he was running to represent “the slighted and the overlooked” parts of Tulsa.

“I’ll invest in the forgotten communities of our city,” Reddick said.

Craig Immel, a land-use expert who led a court battle to stop the city from selling park land for a retail development along Riverside Parkway, called for more transparency at City Hall.

“No citizen should have to sue their government just to find out what’s going on,” Immel said.

Restaurant owner Ty Walker pitched himself as “the only candidate who has lived on both sides of the track.”

“You have to live among the people to know the people,” he said.

Gallery: Your guide to the 2020 Tulsa mayoral candidates. Election day is Tuesday.

