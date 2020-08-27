Local data show strictest White House COVID-19 recommendations aren't applicable here, Tulsa leaders say

He explained that Phase 1 was the pandemic's start and the aggressive action to shut down to help keep the health care system from collapsing. Phase 2 was handling the state's reopening, which he said Tulsa did "really well" for about four weeks and "not so well" for the following six weeks.

Locally, Bynum said, the city recalibrated and recovered with an important lesson learned during Phase 2.

"We have to keep our hands on the steering wheel here in Tulsa. We can't rely on anybody else to be making the decisions for us," Bynum said. "We've got to be focused on doing it here in Tulsa, working with the Health Department and with our health care system to manage it to the best of our ability here in Tulsa — something I thought we did very well in Phase 1.

"We realized we should have been doing a better job of it in Phase 2, and I think we are doing a good job of it now in Phase 3."

Interim State Health Commissioner Lance Frye, in a late Wednesday email to the Tulsa World, responded to a question about what his advice is to Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding the White House recommendations to close bars and restrict indoor dining in yellow and red zone counties and municipalities.