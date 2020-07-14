The state agency that handles unemployment insurance claims will be providing in-person help to filers Wednesday and Thursday at the Tulsa fairgrounds.
Officials from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will be on hand from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days at the River Spirit Expo, 4145 E 21st St. to provide assistance with jobless claims.
The agency said in a news release that claimants are encouraged to begin lining up outside the Expo as early as 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The agency said it expects to be able to help 400 people each day with their claims during the event to be held in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo.
After the first 400 claimants lined up Wednesday receive a ticket to hold their place in line, the remaining will be given a “front of the line” pass for Thursday, according to a OESC Twitter post.
Agency officials will be on hand to help with regular unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance and fraud claims.
The event is the first in Tulsa since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
During the Expo events, the Tulsa, Sapulpa, Muskogee and Okmulgee unemployment offices will be closed to provide support.
Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks while at the event. Temperatures will be checked prior to entry.
Since the agency began hosting the events in the Oklahoma City area, an estimated 3,500 people have been helped with claims.
About 800,000 first-time jobless claims have been filed in the state since the pandemic began.
The surge in claims has overwhelmed all aspects of the state unemployment system, causing the agency to bring in additional help to help with processing.