The prospect of initial jobless claims being double what is typically seen in Oklahoma would have seemed like a disaster six months ago, but due to COVID-19, those numbers are looking pretty good right now.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 4,673 filed for first-time regular jobless benefits in Oklahoma for the week ending Saturday compared to a revised 6,609 filings the week prior.
The nearly 30% percent decline in the number who filed initial claims for jobless benefits marks the third consecutive week of declining totals.
“As unemployment numbers continue to decrease, we are maintaining our commitment to helping Oklahomans get their unemployment benefits,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We’re working on technology solutions, continuing to train employees and implementing new measures to combat fraud.”
Typically, the number of weekly jobless claims filed in Oklahoma prior to COVID-19 ranged from 1,500 to 2,000.
Weekly initial claims skyrocketed beginning in the early spring as employers were forced to close or cut hours to deal with the economic and health effects of COVID-19. At its peak, nearly 94,000 initial claims were filed during one week in late April and early May.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported 118,131 filed a continuing claim, meaning they were out of work for a week, during the seven-day period ending Aug. 1, compared to 123,121 filings the prior week.
For the seventh consecutive week, both the initial and continued claims four-week moving average declined, down 14.3% and 2.7% respectively from the previous week.
Nationwide, the number of initial jobless claims dropped under 1 million for the first time since mid-March as a seasonally adjusted 963,000 filed for benefits during the most recent weekly data release.
The state also processed 928 advance claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federal COVID-19 relief program that provides jobless benefits to the self-employed and others who typically don’t qualify for regular state jobless benefits.
The state processed 1,443 initial PUA claims the prior week.
Featured video