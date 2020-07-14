...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
1 of 8
Shoppers pass a banner that encourages masks as they leave a store in Bixby on Friday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cassie Connell (left) leaves a grocery store in Bixby on Friday with her sons Ian Connell (center) and Isaac Connell (right). Cassie Connell said her family wears face masks frequently when they go out in public. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Maureen Haynes, of Tulsa, works on a mask at her home in Tulsa on Friday, July 10, 2020. Haynes, a recent graduate of the University of Tulsa’s biology program, has made over 400 masks after researching which materials and designs were the best for catching particles. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Maureen Haynes of Tulsa picks out fabric for a mask at her home in Tulsa on Friday. Haynes, a recent graduate of the University of Tulsa’s biology program, has made more than 400 masks after researching which materials and designs were the best for catching particles. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Meke Fullard wears a purple mask with her purple glasses on Friday, July 10. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Masks and keys hang from hooks at Maureen Haynes’, of Tulsa, at her home in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kristen Merritt of Oklahoma City reads a book while shopping at Magic City Books in Tulsa on Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A Tulsa Transit employee(right) monitors the Denver Avenue Station to make sure COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
What is it about a little piece of cloth hanging off our faces that turns “mask” into a four-letter word?
“Thank you Governor Stitt for continuing to not trespass on our constitutional/human right to medical freedom!! We support you!” said one of more than 1,000 commenters on the Facebook video of Thursday’s press conference at which Gov. Kevin Stitt said he has no plans to impose a statewide face mask mandate.
“You people who refuse masks because of rights should be forced to have covid (sic),” another commenter retorted.
In a time of uncertainty and change, Americans are squared off over a simple piece of medical equipment. Somehow, it has become an icon of righteous outrage for both those who wear them and those who don’t.
“It becomes a marker for either being uncaring about your fellow humans or of being compliant and part of some other side,” said University of Tulsa psychology professor Bradley Brummel.
“As soon as it takes on that nature, it picks up all that baggage we see most clearly in political identification,” he said.
In some ways, this is rooted in American history and perhaps in plain human nature. One of the issues that politically divided the early republic was the treatment and prevention of smallpox.
With virtual unanimity, experts say masks of almost any kind are better than no mask at all, and a good mask properly worn can substantially reduce the spread of COVID-19. They say a mask protects others more than it protects the wearer.
But a substantial number of Americans don’t believe the experts, or at any rate don’t believe COVID-19 is a serious threat to themselves and those around them.
“We’re not very good as humans at understanding or estimating risks, especially when they’re low base rates,” said Thad Leffingwell, head of the psychology department at Oklahoma State University. “Right now the rate of contracting coronavirus is still low and dying from it is even lower.”
But even those low rates result in significant illness and death. That math is one of the reasons several Oklahoma communities, including Tulsa, have instituted mask ordinances or are considering them.
One objection to such ordinances is the difficulty of enforcement, but Leffingwell said that misses the point.
“The main utility of these types of ordinances is to set the community norm, to say this is what we expect people to do in public,” he said. “People mostly want to conform with community norms.”
Leffingwell and Brummel both said they believe active resistance to masks and mask ordinances is magnified by social media.
“I think people are not having angry outbursts about masks nearly as much as it seems,” said Brummel. “Any time anyone does something truly outside the norm it gets shared on social media and gets amplified and shared. The attacking people and yelling at people in stores is really pretty rare.”
Michael Brose, CEO of Mental Health Association Oklahoma, thinks resistance to wearing masks is more complicated than is often portrayed.
“It’s a very layered, multi-pronged issue,” Brose said. “Whether people choose to wear them or not wear them, or when they wear them or when they don’t wear them, is very complex.
“There’s been a lot written and said about the politics of it, but I really think it’s a lot more nuanced than that for a lot of people,” he said.
“For a lot of people, it’s a courtesy thing,” Brose said. “ ‘I don’t want to infect you and would really prefer you didn’t infect me.’”
Brose said he believes some people truly have difficulty breathing through masks, particularly in the heat, and some people are thrown off by no longer being able to read others’ faces.
And, the three psychologists agreed, face masks are a very visible reminder that “things are not normal” — something a lot of people want desperately not to be so.
Interestingly, this is not the first time wearing masks during a pandemic has divided American public opinion.
According to a recent study, face masks were resisted more than any other measure taken to combat the influenza epidemic of 1918-19. One San Franciscan was so upset by that city’s mask ordinance he mailed a bomb to the city’s chief public health officer.
The bomb, fortunately, was discovered and defused before it could explode.
Things haven’t reached that point in Oklahoma, but the argument has gotten intense. On the one hand are those who believe wearing a face mask — or, more to the point, being required to wear one — is an invasion of personal liberty. Some maintain it is unconstitutional.
On the other are those incensed that their lives are being put at risk over a nebulous concept of individual freedom and what some see as sheer stubbornness.
“The well-meaning people who are trying to encourage mask use are really doing their cause a disservice when they mock, threaten, insult anyone not wearing a mask,” said Brummel. “If your goal is to help people see the wisdom in it, you’re going to get that immediate shutdown reaction.
“Otherwise,” he said, “we just jump into our camps and go find people who agree with us, call the other side idiots, and go on about our day.”
