Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday announced Bond Payne as his chief of staff and Brian Bingman as his chief policy adviser.
The Oklahoma City businessman and former state Senate president pro tem, respectively, will begin their new roles by Sept. 1, according to a news release.
Payne, the co-founder and chairman of Heritage Trust Co. and the vice chairman of Argent Financial Group, will step in for former chief of staff Michael Junk of Tulsa. Junk resigned effective July 31 to focus on his family, The Oklahoman reported.
Payne’s business acumen and expanse of community relationships will be “key” to building bridges in the Capitol and public, Stitt said.
“(Payne) will be a trusted sounding board for me as we work together to carry out my vision of making Oklahoma a Top 10 state,” he said.
“(Bingman) understands the process to get things accomplished at the Capitol and will be a great resource for my administration and our state.”
Bingman brings more than a decade of state legislative experience to the office. He represented Senate District 12 from 2006 to 2016, House District 30 from 2004 to 2006 and served as Senate president pro tem from 2011 to 2016. He was mayor of Sapulpa from 1992 to 2004.
He will take on a role similar to that of former senior policy adviser Donelle Harder, who transitioned out of office in February to support Stitt under various contracts with other state agencies.
Both Payne and Bingman said their respective appointments are an honor.
“I wholeheartedly embrace the governor’s goal of Oklahoma becoming a Top 10 state and look forward to working with leaders across the state to make it happen,” Payne said in the release.
“I am ready to dive in and get to work,” Bingman added. “Our colleagues in the Legislature share our desire to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state and together we can accomplish great things.”