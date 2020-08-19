An extra $300 per week in federal funding could be on the way in about a month to those who lost their jobs in the state.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved the state’s application for the program that provides $300 per week to the unemployed.
The state applied for President Donald Trump’s Lost Wages Assistance program on Monday
“I am thankful for the teams at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for working effectively with FEMA to ensure our application quickly received a stamp of approval," Stitt said in a news release.
The program provides the unemployed an additional $300 per week on top of their regular state unemployment benefits.
A $600 weekly federal benefit expired at the end of July after Congress didn’t renew it.
OESC interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said the agency’s priority continues to be “getting Oklahomans the help they need.”
“We’re operating in a compressed timeline with the understanding people across our state need help; and while many other states are estimating implementation to take up to 10 weeks, we are anticipating implementation within our system in four-to-five weeks,” Zumwalt said.
Oklahoma is the ninth state to be approved for the program.
While Trump said states should provide $100 from its own coffers to bring the total amount provided in supplemental benefits to $400 per week, the OESC and as well as other states have thus far opted to use regular unemployment payments the state was already providing as its share of the 25% match.
To qualify for the program, applicants will be required to provide proof they are unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of COVID-19, and the state must confirm that the individual is receiving at least $100 of underlying unemployment benefits from OESC.
The program is retroactive to Aug. 1 and runs through Dec. 27, depending on whether the FEMA funding doesn’t run out earlier.
