...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 107 EXPECTED FRIDAY
AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...TULSA, ROGERS AND CREEK COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks to members of the media about a citywide mask mandate to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The mask ordinance approved by the City Council on Wednesday and signed by Mayor G.T Bynum on Thursday includes an enforcement mechanism.
But Bynum knows there are some Tulsans who don’t see it that way. Councilors removed the $100 fine that had been proposed in the original mask ordinance and replaced it with language stating that violators of the ordinance would be cited under trespassing and other existing laws.
“All that this approach does versus the other one is that it doesn’t create a new fine,” Bynum said. “It allows property owners and police officers to utilize existing penalties.”
What the ordinance does not do is place the onus on police to race around town looking for people who are not wearing masks. The city provided details about the ordinance and answers to some frequently asked questions on its website Thursday.
“What it does is it makes it more complaint driven rather than establishing the expectation that Tulsa police officers are driving down the street looking for people that don’t have a mask on to cite them," Bynum said.
Exactly how the new enforcement language will shake out in practice remains to be seen. The Police Department on Thursday issued a statement saying they planned to seek a legal opinion on the ordinance but did not respond to a request by the Tulsa World for clarification.
The statement seems to indicate that police will respond to and enforce trespassing violations related to masks called in by property and business owners but that further review of the ordinance will be required for other potential violations.
"Disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace ordinances are 'not applicable to a failure to wear a face covering or social distancing issue,'" the statement says. “Therefore, until a legal opinion is received, officers will not be dispatched to face covering or social distancing issues alone nor to those calls that are not made by a property or business owner.”
A post on the police department's Facebook pages says the statement is not intended to be a "political stand for or against the mandated wearing of masks" but is an explanation that the department must examine its ability to enforce the ordinance.
The ordinance applies to people 18 years of age and older and says those “located within Public Service Areas of Places of Public Accommodation or an Educational Building are required to wear face coverings at all times when present therein. Except as otherwise provided herein, persons in any Public Setting wherein social or physical distancing cannot be maintained are required to wear face coverings.”
The ordinance includes an exception for people eating and drinking in restaurants. People visiting a place defined as a “Public Setting,” such as workplaces, houses of worship, gyms and child care facilities, will be required to wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright said she and most of her colleagues did not feel comfortable fining people who violated the face mask ordinance. The City Council and mayor have spent the last year working to decrease the number of people who end up in jail for nonviolent offenses.
“One hundred dollars for a family that is really struggling, that could be their food budget or their utility bill, we don’t want to do that,” Wright said.
Wright acknowledged that the ordinance might have a limited effect on those adamantly opposed to wearing a mask but said the hope is to reach those whose thinking could be changed.
“It’s (for) the people that were in that ‘I don’t have to, so I am not going to’ category,” she said.
Councilors worked nearly six hours on the ordinance Wednesday afternoon and evening before approving a document that borrowed heavily from the Stillwater’s mask ordinance.
Wright and Bynum said there were few substantive differences between the two cities’ ordinances — save for the penalty language — but that Stillwater’s was clearer and easier to understand.
“It’s the same, it’s just phrased more clearly,” Wright said.
Bynum said city legal is still examining whether — and to what extent — the new ordinance will affect church services. He noted that the state Attorney General’s Office has stated that municipalities have limited authority over places of worship.
“I know there is some language on that in the ordinance,” Bynum said. “But as to how far that can go, I don’t have clarity on that.”
The mayor did provide clarity on two questions on the ordinance he said he’s gotten asked about since it was proposed.
Although the ordinance exempts persons 18 years of age and younger, Bynum said, that does not prevent school districts from imposing face covering requirements.
The Tulsa County Election Board is also free to establish mask requirements of its own. The city’s original ordinance had provided an exception for voters and those working at voting precincts, but Bynum said the ordinance was written that way for a purpose.
“We had a number of things in there that were excepted that were not excepted because we thought it would be nice to except them,” he said. “We excepted them because we didn’t feel that the city had the purview to regulate them.”
