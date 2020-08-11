Instead of traveling out of state for this year’s Democratic National Convention, Oklahoma delegates decided to stay in state and safely away from crowds. But they didn’t want to lose out on all the fun, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next week, they’ll converge at the Admiral Twin drive-in theater, 7355 E. Easton St., on Thursday evening — the convention’s biggest night, when former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president — for a socially distant watch party.
“Because we couldn’t travel to Milwaukee, this is our substitute,” said Alicia Andrews, chairwoman of the Oklahoma Democratic Party.
Andrews said the group was looking for a way for people to gather responsibly during the pandemic that wasn’t “just Zoom,” and when a rooftop idea didn’t pan out, the Admiral Twin took them in.
Andrews said organizers would be “thrilled” if 200 cars of people attend. Emcees plan to make announcements about such things as who drove the farthest to get there and who has been to the most conventions, she said.
As for the entertainment, Andrews said they’re deciding between hosting a band or calling a Zoom meeting with a prominent Democrat from another state. Oklahoma’s own U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn was taken, she said.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the watch party begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. RSVP online at okdemocrats.org/drivein. Guests are encouraged to pack a meal.
