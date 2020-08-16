Tulsa City Council District 1 residents will have two distinct choices when they select their councilor on Aug. 25.
That’s how the candidates see it, anyway.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, 49, is seeking a third two-year term. Jerry Goodwin is back again to try to claim her seat. The businessman and educator lost to Hall-Harper in a three-way race in 2018.
“I am not going to change,” Hall-Harper said last week in an interview with the Tulsa World. “I have been saying and doing the same thing since day one, and that is being a strong advocate and voice for District 1.”
Goodwin, 57, said it’s important not to confuse a loud voice with an effective one. His approach, he promises, will be different.
“I just think that people are beginning to see, not only in the City Council but in the community, that there is a better way, a better way of getting things done by working together collaboratively, rather than confrontationally,” Goodwin said.
Hall-Harper has failed to produce one city ordinance of note in her time in office, Goodwin said, and has been limited in what she can say regarding police practices because she is married to a Tulsa police officer.
“There have been no major policy changes within the Police Department,” Goodwin said. “So people are beginning to see she doesn’t have the ability to bring together coalitions.”
Hall-Harper greets Goodwin’s criticism with a mix of disbelief and bemusement. It’s a tune Goodwin brings out every two years when election season rolls around, she said.
“He is not here. He is not engaged. He is not boots on the ground when we are fighting to address these issues in the community,” Hall-Harper said. “He is nowhere to be found until it is time to campaign. I say, ‘Stay engaged; stay involved.’ ”
Hall-Harper has been the City Council’s primary advocate for police oversight and public examination of the city’s Equality Indicators reports, which state that there are racial disparities in police practices. The Police Department strongly disagrees with the reports’ assessments.
Hall-Harper counts the annual Expungement Expo and the planned construction of the Oasis Fresh Market in the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue as among her most significant accomplishments while in office. The expos bring together lawyers, court administrators and others to help people who have been found guilty of a crime in Tulsa County learn how to have their court records sealed, if they qualify.
She also was responsible for passage of the Healthy Neighborhood Overlay, which places limits on the number of “dollar stores” in District 1 and encourages businesses to offer healthful food options.
“That (a grocery store) was the No. 1 concern that I heard some years ago when I first started considering running for office and engaging the citizens,” Hall-Harper said. “That store (Oasis Fresh Market) will be a quality store in this community so that citizens will not have to leave their neighborhood to feed their families.”
Goodwin is skeptical that the store will deliver on its promise, noting that part of the building will be a demonstration kitchen, leaving less space for products to sell.
“It is a misnomer to call that a supermarket,” he said. “It is not a full-service supermarket.”
As District 1’s city councilor, Goodwin said, he would focus on three areas: law enforcement, economic development, and youth empowerment and development.
He said he does not believe there is sufficient transparency and accountability in the Police Department but is not sold on the oversight model councilors and the mayor have been discussing for more than a year. Whatever program is put in place must be created through discussions with all relevant parties, including the police, Goodwin said.
“I am open to some degree of oversight of the Police Department, but I think our failure has not been to propose the idea but our failure has been to research and determine what is best for our community,” he said.
Goodwin believes the key to moving the district’s economy forward is planning. His plan is to create a “State of the District” report that would serve as a baseline for where the community is in 2020 and show where it wants to be in the future.
“It is very hard to identify where a community is and where you see it in the next three to five years if you don’t have an idea of where you are,” he said.
Goodwin’s ideas for youth empowerment and development include creating Wi-Fi hotspots where kids can do their homework and working with churches, businesses and other organizations to provide after-school programs and career mentoring opportunities.
In a similar vein, Hall-Harper said she will continue to work with Muncie Power Products and other north Tulsa businesses to ensure not only that they employ north Tulsa residents but that they become part of the community by adopting schools and engaging in other nonbusiness activities.
“We want them to be a partner in the district,” she said. “Not to just be here for business.”
Who a majority of District 1 residents wants to represent them for the next two years will be decided in less than two weeks.
The way Goodwin sees it, it’s time for a change.
“I just believe I’m going to be a uniter, not a divider,” he said.
Hall-Harper sees the race, and what it takes to effect change, differently.
“When we talk about issues related to race and issues related to socio-economics, it makes some people uncomfortable, but change can only come when someone is uncomfortable,” she said. “If you are comfortable the entire time, you don’t have a need or a reason to change.
“And so I am going to continue to drive the difficult conversations so that we can change and be a better Tulsa.”
