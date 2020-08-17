Developers presented their plan for an approximately seven-acre lot, the former home of basketball star Robert E. Patterson, to dozens of Brookside stakeholders on Monday.
The developers, Planning Design Group, are seeking to rezone the property, located at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, for mixed use to include offices, brownstone-style townhouses, small retail shops and restaurants. All those aspects, according to the preliminary design, would shroud a parking garage.
“We feel like this is the type of development that Tulsa has been seeking for a long time, especially with the Bus Rapid Transit along this corridor, the access to the Gathering Place through bike lanes and walking, and then, of course, all the amenities along Brookside that you already have for a livable neighborhood,” said Katy O’Meila of Planning Design Group.
The vision, O’Meila said, is for the development, to be known as Brookside 31, to serve as a gateway to the Brookside District. It would include designs to enhance walkability in the area and green space that would pull double duty as detention ponds.
The session was hosted Monday at the Brookside Church, where area residents and business owners raised questions on parking, retail space, zoning and water runoff.
Matt Morgan, president of the Brookside Business Association, said before the meeting that he intends to pen a letter on behalf of the association in support of the development.
“The idea is that it changes what Brookside looks like for the positive,” Morgan said. “This is a big development that would come in that would offer housing, retail, all kinds of attractions for the people that live and work and play near Brookside.”
He said the development would mean more tax revenue for the city and would create jobs and housing. The design likely will evolve, but early depictions show fairly traditional red-brick storefronts sitting in front of a taller, more modern-looking mixed-use structure, which appears to have about eight floors. The tallest part of the project would stand near the middle of the property to avoid towering over nearby homes.
The Robert E. Patterson Trust is seeking the development on the property. Patterson, who died in November 2018, became the University of Tulsa’s first All-American and first NBA draftee, going to the Boston Celtics in 1955. And along with legendary coach Clarence Iba, he established Tulsa’s reputation as a basketball school.
Whether the project progresses is dependent upon Tulsa City Council acceptance of the proposed zoning change. A Metropolitan Area Planning Commission hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2. If approved there, the zoning change would move to the City Council.
