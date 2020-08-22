A commercial shoot for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s reelection campaign bred drama in a neighborhood east of downtown Tulsa on Saturday as challenger Abby Broyles showed up seeking debate.
The Oklahoma Democrats’ U.S. Senate nominee has challenged the Republican incumbent to virtual town hall debates, but Inhofe hasn’t accepted, instead saying voters know all there is to know about him.
“He has dodged me at every possible moment,” Broyles said. “I heard he was shooting a commercial up here in Tulsa, so I thought I would come to him and make myself available. I think that the people of Oklahoma deserve to hear from him why he wants another six years in Washington, D.C.”
Broyles had understood that Inhofe was onsite for the shoot, but an Inhofe campaign spokeswoman said the senator was spending the weekend with his family in Delaware County and wasn’t present or needed for the day’s filming.
“He’s no longer up for the job,” Broyles continued. “It’s very clear. He was on live TV earlier this week rambling on and on about Portland, Oregon, and I care about going to work for Perry and Purcell and Pauls Valley; towns in Oklahoma. He is completely out-of-touch with the people he represents, and I can do a better job.”
Even before Broyles arrived, neighbors took issue with the filming.
Those nearby said they received vague paper notices on their doors notifying them that a TV commercial was going to be shot in their neighborhood, but it didn’t state it was for Inhofe’s campaign.
When neighbors and Broyles supporters Ann Eichenberger and Kathy Williams called a number on the sheet and learned what the commercial was for, they said they couldn’t let an opportunity for a little disruption pass them by.
“It’s Saturday,” Eichenberger, 58, said. “We mow on Saturdays.”
“We call it good trouble,” Williams, 61, said.
They and another neighbor, 23-year-old Lexi Abbott, began mowing their yards while crews were working, they said, and another neighbor had a yard service stop by coincidentally.
“(Inhofe) has had a cake walk his whole political career,” Eichenberger said. “I’ll be danged if we don’t make it just a little more difficult.”