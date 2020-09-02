Councilors set to approve $1.5 million in CARES funds for homeless response

The City Council on Wednesday night is expected to approve the allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds that would include $1.5 million to shelter and serve those experiencing homelessness.
The funding would allow two existing programs to continue operating and a third to reopen after its funding ran out.
The three programs are the quarantine hotel, operated by City Lights Foundation, the temporary drop-in center and shelter at the old Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center, and a street outreach program operated by A Way Home for Tulsa.
The 68-room quarantine hotel, the location of which has not been revealed, was opened about three months ago in response to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It serves those experiencing homeless who have tested positive for the virus, those who are symptomatic and awaiting test results, and those most vulnerable to contracting the disease who need to be isolated.
The goal of the program is to keep guests safe and healthy while working to get them permanent housing.
Becky Gligo, the city’s housing policy director, said the hotel is open but that the CARES Act funding would ensure it could operate through the end of the year.
The drop-in center and temporary shelter at the old Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center on Charles Page Boulevard closed at the end of July after its funding ran out. It, too, would be able to remain open through the end of the year if the Council votes to allocate the CARES Act funding Wednesday night.
A Way Home for Tulsa - a coalition of agencies that serves people who are experiencing homelessnees - has been providing outreach services for several years. The CARES Act funding would allow the organization to expand its footprint and hire additional staff, Gligo said.
The proposed new funding for homeless programs comes as the city is dealing with a decrease in shelter space and services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The result has been resulting more homeless people on the streets.
The situation has gotten so bad that the city is working with the Tulsa Police Department and other organizations to remove homeless encampments along Archer Street, where many of the city’s social services organizations are located.
Officer Jeanne Pierce said earlier this week that TPD’s Downtown Impact Team has already begun notifying the people experiencing homelessness living along Archer that they have to move on or they could be cited for trespassing.
The city’s Asset Management department is expected to begin clearing out the encampments next week.
Gligo has said previously that she does not want to see homelessness criminalized and that the city is working as quickly as possible to ensure that those experiencing homelessness have a place to find shelter.
She said Wednesday that it is her understanding that next Tuesday’s sweep of the homeless encampments is still on but that she is hopeful the old Juvenile Justice Center can be available by then.
“We are still working to get the JJC open so we can give people a place to go,” Gligo said. “As long as we can get all of the legal contracts done, everything else is lined up.”
The city recently received $30.9 million in CARES Act funding from the state. Last week, the council approved an allocation of $5.6 million to provide high-speed internet services for low-income families.
In addition to the $1.5 million allocation to address homelessness, the City Council on Wednesday night is expected to approve funding for seven other COVID-19 related programs totaling approximately $450,000.
Kevin Canfield
918-581-8313
kevin.canfield
@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @aWorldofKC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!