Councilors set to approve $1.5 million in CARES funds for homeless response

A Way Home for Tulsa - a coalition of agencies that serves people who are experiencing homelessnees - has been providing outreach services for several years. The CARES Act funding would allow the organization to expand its footprint and hire additional staff, Gligo said.

The proposed new funding for homeless programs comes as the city is dealing with a decrease in shelter space and services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The result has been resulting more homeless people on the streets.

The situation has gotten so bad that the city is working with the Tulsa Police Department and other organizations to remove homeless encampments along Archer Street, where many of the city’s social services organizations are located.

Officer Jeanne Pierce said earlier this week that TPD’s Downtown Impact Team has already begun notifying the people experiencing homelessness living along Archer that they have to move on or they could be cited for trespassing.

The city’s Asset Management department is expected to begin clearing out the encampments next week.

Gligo has said previously that she does not want to see homelessness criminalized and that the city is working as quickly as possible to ensure that those experiencing homelessness have a place to find shelter.