With the election for mayor less than three weeks away, incumbent G.T. Bynum holds a commanding lead in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Tulsa City Clerk’s Office.

As of June 30, Bynum showed a campaign balance of $400,828. Of that total, $13,609 was left over from his 2016 campaign.

Greg Robinson, one of only two other mayoral candidates to file a campaign finance report, reported a balance of $76,453.

The reports were due at the City Clerk’s Office on July 31. They cover campaign contributions and expenditures from April 1 through June 30 and provide aggregate contribution and expenditure numbers.

Eight candidates filed to run for mayor. One has withdrawn.

The third candidate to report, Craig Immel, reported no contributions and showed $2,098 in in-kind expenditures, leaving the campaign with a negative balance.

Bynum began the filing period with $338,195 and raised $67,965. His expenditures were $5,061. Overall, the campaign had spent $93,588 through June.

He received $7,000 from political action committees during the filing period. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 PAC contributed $2,000, and the Oklahoma Association of General Contractors PAC gave $5,000.

Bynum and his wife, Susan Bynum, were among the largest individual contributors. Each gave $2,800 to the campaign.

Robinson, who did not announce his candidacy until mid-June, raised $78,487 during the filing period and spent $2,033.

Among his largest contributors were former state legislator Judy Eason McIntyre, who gave $1,000; Suzanne Schreiber, a Tulsa Public Schools board member and program officer for the Tulsa Community Foundation, who contributed $500; and Robert Hughes, director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who also gave $500.

Former Mayor Kathy Taylor has contributed $2,700 to each of the two campaigns. She served as Bynum’s chief of economic development for about the first year and a half of his term.

Both campaigns are pushing forward with their fundraising efforts in the lead-up to the Aug. 25 election.

Robinson has raised $88,303 since June 30, for a total of $166,790, his campaign said Thursday.

The Bynum campaign declined to say how much it has raised since the last filing period ended.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber held a luncheon Wednesday at the Summit Club in support of Bynum’s reelection. The event was hosted by Mike Neal, CEO and president of the Chamber; Roger Ramseyer; vice president of Cox Communications and 2020 chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors; and Jeff Stava, Chamber board member and chief operating officer of Tulsa Community Foundation.

The event was to be held under social distancing and other health guidelines, according to the invitation. The suggested contribution was $500 to $1,000.

To view the campaign finance reports for all municipal candidates, go to cityoftulsa.org.

