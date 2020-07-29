Black Lives Matter mural July 28

Pictured July 28 in the Greenwood District, a message painted by Black Lives Matter supporters is soon to be erased. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

Related content

Painted BLM message prompts push for 'Back the Blue' art from Tulsa Republicans

A message painted last month on a street in the Greenwood District by Black Lives Matter supporters will be erased, city officials said.

The sign was painted without a city permit on the eve of Juneteenth.

Mayoral Chief of Staff Jack Blair said Wednesday that legally the city has no other option.

His remarks came at the end of a City Council discussion regarding what the city should do about the Black Lives Matter painting and other requests to use streets for messaging.

“I think I am getting a consensus from this that there is not a desire to kind of overcome the difficulty of trying to kind of thread this needle and develop a permit for this kind of use anywhere — I am not talking about anything specifically — so I think with that kind of general guidance, we have what we need to go ahead and address that,” Blair said. “It won’t be popular, but I think we have all heard there is just not an alternative from a legal perspective.”

City Attorney David O’Meilia told councilors that if they allowed one message on a street they would have to allow them all.

“There is a constitutional issue that goes on around this, that if you permit that kind of thing … then you would open any street in your community to any type of message that wasn’t pornographic or inciting a riot,” O’Meilia said.

News video: 'Back the Blue' art sought after message painted along Black Wall Street

Gallery: Black Lives Matter painted overnight in Tulsa's Greenwood District

Kevin Canfield

918-645-5452

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @aWorldofKC

Tags

Staff Writer

Kevin Canfield has covered local government in Tulsa for nearly two decades. He also has reported on downtown development, zoning and community planning.

Recommended for you