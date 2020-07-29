...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...CREEK...
DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...
MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA...
PAWNEE...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA...
WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING
* SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN, WILL SPREAD
EAST ACROSS THE REGION TODAY. ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS ARE
EXPECTED TO REDEVELOP TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY ACROSS NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA. GIVEN THE HIGH RAIN RATES AND SLOW STORM MOTIONS
EXPECTED, LOCALIZED FLOODING IS LIKELY. MOST AREAS WILL SEE
AROUND AN INCH OR TWO OF RAIN. HOWEVER, LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS
OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE STRONGER STORMS THAT
MOVE OVER THE SAME LOCATIONS.
* ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED ON
THURSDAY. THE FLOOD WATCH WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE EXTENDED FOR
SOME AREAS, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS THAT RECEIVE HEAVY RAINFALL
TODAY AND TONIGHT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
&&
Pictured July 28 in the Greenwood District, a message painted by Black Lives Matter supporters is soon to be erased. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
A message painted last month on a street in the Greenwood District by Black Lives Matter supporters will be erased, city officials said.
The sign was painted without a city permit on the eve of Juneteenth.
Mayoral Chief of Staff Jack Blair said Wednesday that legally the city has no other option.
His remarks came at the end of a City Council discussion regarding what the city should do about the Black Lives Matter painting and other requests to use streets for messaging.
“I think I am getting a consensus from this that there is not a desire to kind of overcome the difficulty of trying to kind of thread this needle and develop a permit for this kind of use anywhere — I am not talking about anything specifically — so I think with that kind of general guidance, we have what we need to go ahead and address that,” Blair said. “It won’t be popular, but I think we have all heard there is just not an alternative from a legal perspective.”
City Attorney David O’Meilia told councilors that if they allowed one message on a street they would have to allow them all.
“There is a constitutional issue that goes on around this, that if you permit that kind of thing … then you would open any street in your community to any type of message that wasn’t pornographic or inciting a riot,” O’Meilia said.
News video: 'Back the Blue' art sought after message painted along Black Wall Street
Gallery: Black Lives Matter painted overnight in Tulsa's Greenwood District
Black Lives Matter sign
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
Juneteenth
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District