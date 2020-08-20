Lee Ann Crosby and Jayme Fowler are vying to succeed District 9 Councilor Ben Kimbro, who is not seeking reelection after serving four years. …

Aug. 25 Tulsa mayoral election

Tulsans on Aug. 25 will go to the polls to vote for mayor and seven of the nine City Council seats. No challengers filed for the District 2 and District 8 seats.

The city auditor did not draw a challenger, either. The elections are nonpartisan.

Eight candidates have filed to run for mayor; one candidate, Ricco Wright, has withdrawn, but his name will be on the ballot.

The active candidates include:

• Mayor G.T. Bynum

• Greg Robinson

• Craig Immel, construction manager and urban farmer

• Ken Reddick, project manager/small business owner of Clean Slate Contracting

• Paul Tay, real estate business

• Ty Walker, small business owner

• Zackri Leon Whitlow, who did not return a questionnaire to the Tulsa World

In-person early voting is available at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots can requested through Aug. 18 at the Election Board, or online at elections.ok.gov.