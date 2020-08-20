In less than a week, Tulsans will decide whether G.T. Bynum may serve another four-year term as mayor.
It’s been Bynum’s dream job since he was a kid, and as he nears the end of his first term, he still believes it’s the highest calling of any elected office.
So he’s running again. Then he’s done. There will be no third term for G.T. Bynum.
“This is it for me,” Bynum, 42, said in an interview with the Tulsa World last week. “I don’t think anybody ought to be in this job more than two terms, and I am seeking this to follow through on the major changes that we’ve initiated in my first term, and then it’s time for somebody else to have this job and do it as they see fit.”
Standing ready to derail Bynum’s plan are six active challengers, only one of whom has had a significant campaign presence and raised substantial campaign contributions.
Greg Robinson, 30, is Director of Family and Community Engagement at Met Cares Foundation. He has gained prominence over the past year as a frequent visitor to City Hall, where he has advocated for the establishment of an Office of the Independent Monitor, for a nationwide search for a new police chief, and for changes in law enforcement policies and procedures to eliminate racial disparities in police practices.
Those are the issues that have landed him in the newspaper or on TV. But most of his efforts to change the city for the better, he is quick to note, have been less public and more prosaic. He is, for example, vice chairman of the city’s Greater Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission and sits on the Housing Solutions Tulsa board.
Robinson said he decided to run for mayor at the last minute, when he determined that someone had to stand up and offer a real alternative to Bynum.
“With the situation as it was, it was not only the magnitude of the moment we are in — not just the (Tulsa) Race Massacre, but across the country — where people of all socio-economic status are standing up and saying, ‘We need to think differently about how we govern ourselves,’ — I thought it was important for Tulsans to have a choice.” Robinson said. “So that is why I ultimately said, ‘Let’s wake up in the morning, let’s get the checks ready, let’s file the paperwork, and let’s go.’”
Bynum’s first term
Since taking office in December 2016, Bynum has rolled out a sometimes dizzying array of initiatives aimed at making the city safer, creating opportunities for all and encouraging investment.
They are what he believes to be the essential building blocks needed to turn Tulsa into a world-class, globally competitive city. And that change in mindset, he said, is the greatest accomplishment of his first term.
“We accomplished that by not allowing ourselves to get bogged down in the fights that the city historically got wrapped up in — the mayor versus the (City) Council, the mayor versus the county, the city versus the suburbs,” Bynum said. “Instead, we just focus on what are the major things we need to focus on to move forward.”
Bynum can rattle off his list of accomplishments — nearly 300 additional police officers hired, more than $1 billion in new investment, establishment of the A Better Way program and the creation of the Equality Indicators reports — like any good politician.
But it’s how the city is going about its business these days that seems to bring him the most satisfaction and pride. Innovation is prized. Decisions are based on data. The city established the Office of Performance Strategy and Innovation and Urban Data Pioneers to help facilitate that approach.
It’s already paying off, Bynum said. The recently opened east Tulsa fire station was originally planned for a different location but was moved after data showed that response times would be better from the new site.
The data-driven approach to problem solving has a larger, more significant effect on how the city operates by taking politics out of the equation and encouraging collaboration among parties who might typically see issues differently, Bynum said.
“So you have people who might otherwise disagree from a partisan or philosophical standpoint, where you can just look at the actual data and numbers and see what works and what doesn’t,” he said.
Bynum ran four years ago on a platform that included growing Tulsa’s population and increasing its per capita income. The population growth hasn’t happened. Tulsa had a population of 404,007 in July 2016 and today has a population of 401,190, according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Bynum notes that from 2016 through 2018, Tulsa ranked eighth in the nation in per capita income growth among U.S. metropolitan areas, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis figures published by Bloomberg.
That figure, however, reflects per capita income growth in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which includes Tulsa County and six surrounding counties, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
He said he expects Tulsa’s population numbers to begin to rise as major employers such as Greenheck Group, Amazon and others complete construction of their facilities and begin operating.
The issue that Bynum said drove him to run for office four years ago — a large life-expectancy disparity between residents of north Tulsa and those living elsewhere in the city — remains a problem.
Bynum acknowledged as much, saying that one of his frustrations during his first term has been the realization that some big problems can’t be fixed as quickly as he would like. The life-expectancy disparity is one of them.
“That is a century in the making, so it requires prolonged focus and effort to address it,” Bynum said.
Robinson’s vision
As Bynum works to secure a second term in office, Robinson says he would have no problem being a one-term mayor.
It fits with his philosophy of governing and leadership.
“I think the mark of a real leader is, how do you develop others underneath you and others around you to take the mantle of leadership?” Robinson said. “If this is truly about doing something together, you don’t have to be at the front all the time. I think that that is a culture that we actually need to instill more in all of our public officials. It’s about doing the work, not about just having a position.”
A Robinson administration would be about creating pathways to upward mobility, regardless of where a person lives, the candidate said. He pointed to what he said were income inequalities between Black and white people, the concentration of jobs in midtown, and the city’s homeless problem as examples of the city’s failure to provide all Tulsans with the tools they need to improve their lives.
“My election is not about one particular group of people or one particular ZIP code,” Robinson said. “It is about saying that inclusivity equals prosperity, and the only way for us to be a better Tulsa is to do that together. That is who I am, and that is what I represent.”
Robinson said one way to address those disparities would be to include Tulsans in the city’s annual budgeting process. They would not need to know every detail of the document, he said, but would instead be given a say at town hall meetings in how each department spends its discretionary funding.
The people “need to have a stake in how we are spending those dollars on a yearly basis,” he said.
Robinson described a “holistic public safety approach” that would include not only police oversight but investments in public health and mental health programs. He also believes the city needs to do a better job of providing innovative ways to address Tulsa’s transportation, housing and educational challenges.
For those who might question his readiness for the job, he has this response:
“I think anyone who says I have a lack of government experience is thinking about government in the wrong ways,” Robinson said. “When you look at my experience, my foundation and my organizing programs, ... I have had, frankly, as much government experience as any non-(city) employee could have. So I feel very confident about my experience.”
Taking the gloves off
Bynum said he would rather not engage in negative campaigning. But if Robinson is going to criticize his leadership, as he has, Bynum is going to fight back.
“I think that we want similar goals, but the way that we want to go about that is very different,” Bynum said. “I want to try and identify our common ground and move forward on that. ... Greg wants it to be a fight where his side wins and the other side loses, and I don’t think that that is a sustainable way to grow a city or to bring people together and build the kind of Tulsa we want it to be.”
Robinson describes Bynum as an “admirer of the problems, not a solver of the problems.”
The mayor’s decisions on everything from police oversight to the mask mandate to the Trump rally have been dictated more by political concerns than what is best for the residents of Tulsa, Robinson said.
”I think there is just an understanding that the mayor’s job, as the leader of our city, is to make decisions that protect the safety and prosperity of Tulsans regardless of the political blowback, and that is one guarantee that I can provide Tulsans,” Robinson said. “I am not concerned about reelection; I am not concerned about the political blowback that I get.”
Bynum has a response for every jab Robinson throws. It was Robinson and other advocates who objected to the Office of the Independent Monitor proposal because they did not believe it gave the OIM sufficient authority, Bynum said, and the mask ordinance was implemented according to the exact process he said it would be.
“I was very open and clear that we would move forward with a mask order as soon as Dr. (Bruce) Dart, our public health director, said that we should have one in place, and the day that he called me and said that we should, that is when we initiated the process with the City Council to put it in place,” Bynum said. “So the timing of the mask order was not my decision; it was the independent, nonpartisan public health director’s decision.”
The Trump rally drew national attention because it was the first political event of its kind since the country had begun to reopen amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Bynum drew heavy criticism for allowing the event to go on but has maintained consistently that he did not have the authority to single it out for cancellation.
Nearly two months after the event, he took another crack at explaining his decision-making process, and in so doing took another jab at Robinson.
“The decisions I made there were about providing equal opportunity for people to make their voice heard, whether they were storming an interstate highway (during Black Lives Matter protests) led by Greg to shut down an interstate highway when traffic was driving on it, or if they are supporters of President Trump,” Bynum said. “They both have a right as Americans to make their voices heard. And I defended both groups and have taken heat from both sides for my defense of them.”
