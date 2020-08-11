Tulsa City Councilor Cass Fahler says he owes Mayor G.T. Bynum an apology.
Asked on a podcast recently what things Bynum does that are not conservative, Fahler pointed to the city’s mask mandate, calling it “the icing on the cake, the icing on the icing.”
Then he went all in.
“The conservative citizens, the silent majority, are at a point where they are fed up,” Fahler said. “They are going to endorse, back and support his opponent even if the person is on the far left side.
“They say they would rather have a lion in the open than a snake in the grass.”
Fahler’s remarks were in keeping with the tone and tenor of the “ThriveTime Show.”
Other contributors to the broadcast suggested that billionaire George Soros is behind the recent protests across the country, that masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and that Bynum is holding video conferences with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
And Fahler, in response to questions from host Clay Clark and other guests, also had this to offer.
“We are forcing mandates upon the citizens where we have got roughly a 1 percent infection rate on this COVID issue right now,” he said. “According to a National Geographic statistic, you are just as likely to get bitten by a shark or get struck by lighting and killed.
“It’s a terrible action being done by us on the citizens of Tulsa. Are we going to get to the place where we are going to make you get inside in the middle of a storm?”
The District 5 councilor said the “snake in the grass” comment was what he’s been hearing from members of conservative groups he’s met with on the campaign trail.
The city’s municipal elections are scheduled for Aug. 25, and both Fahler and Bynum are running for reelection.
“While it was said to me, it probably wasn’t right for me to repeat it in public, and that is my error,” Fahler said. “I have not had an opportunity to visit with the mayor about it, but I owe him an apology for repeating that and making it public.”
Fahler said he found the National Geographic numbers while googling for information about the likelihood of contracting COVID-19. A Tulsa World search found a 2005 article in the magazine that says the odds of being hit by lightning in the U.S. in a year are 1 in 700,000.
In Tulsa County, Fahler noted, about 1.65% of the county’s more than 650,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The Tulsa Health Department reported the same figure Tuesday.
“I think those odds are real similar,” Fahler said.
However, 1.65% of 650,000 residents would mean approximately 10,725 people out of those 650,000 residents have contracted the virus — not close to 1 in 700,000.
As for the likelihood of being bit by a snake, the city councilor said he could not recall where those numbers came from.
Fahler said he does not believe that George Soros is behind the protests sweeping through the country in the wake of the George Floyd killing, nor does he necessarily question the effectiveness of masks.
“I understand that there are different types of masks that provide different levels of protection, and I totally get that,” he said. “I don’t have any problem with that if businesses want to support that.”
He does have a problem with the city mandating masks, however.
“I just have trouble with us, us being the city government, getting into the environment to where we are dictating or mandating your health decisions,” Fahler said. “I believe that is far government overreach.”
One more thing: Fahler says he does not believe that Bynum has been holding video conferences with Dr. Fauci.
“I don’t know of any meeting with Dr. Fauci,” the city councilor said. “That’s outside my purview.”
And he is not.
That was confirmed Tuesday by the Mayor’s Office.
