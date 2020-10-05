Gov. Stitt to replace another Cabinet official with secretary of state stepping down

OKLAHOMA CITY — Secretary of State Michael Rogers joined a growing list of individuals who have left high-ranking posts in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration.

Stitt said Monday that Rogers has resigned his position as secretary of state and Native American affairs and will transition to a new role as a “special adviser” to the governor.

“Secretary Rogers has played a key role in the success of my administration,” Stitt said. “He is a true professional and well-respected by the Legislature and everyone who interacts with him. I am grateful he will advise our team and ensure a smooth transition as we prepare for next session.”

In announcing in August that he was stepping down as education secretary, Rogers said he planned to continue his duties as secretary of state.

“I will do my best to continue fulfilling my duty under Section 1 of Article VI of the Oklahoma Constitution for a four-year term running concurrently with your term as governor,” Rogers told Stitt when stepping down as education secretary.

That section of the state constitution says the secretary of state is appointed by the governor with the consent of the Senate. The four-year term is to run concurrently with Stitt’s term.