Gov. Stitt to issue executive order lifting state event restrictions, masks in state buildings

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said he will issue an executive order Friday lifting all state COVID-19 restrictions on events and mask wearing in state buildings.

"In Oklahoma, the standard for normal is freedom," he said during a news conference with the theme "get our summer back" Thursday morning. The news conference also was held to mark the one-year anniversary since the pandemic began shutting down events in the state.

"As long as I’m governor I will protect the freedoms of Oklahomans."

Stitt said now was the time to lift restrictions because hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing and hundreds of thousands of residents have been or are in the process of being vaccinated.

"We want to get our summers back … but also we’re telling Oklahomans to take personal responsibility and to be vigilant, and hopefully we’re doing the right thing."

Stitt and State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said the goal was never to have zero cases but to mitigate the number of deaths and hospitalizations.

"The bottom line is we are on the right track," Frye said.

"The virus will never completely disappear. The goal was never zero cases the goal was always to limit its impact as much as possible.