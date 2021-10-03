Gov. Stitt still supports banning mask mandates in public schools despite pandemic's classroom upheaval

The two school masking studies published Sept. 24 in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report were addressed last week during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s briefing with reporters.

Dr. Ashley Weedn, an OU Health pediatrician and board member of the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said there now is “pretty good data on mask effectiveness in schools.”

Weedn specifically pointed to the study of K-12 public schools in Arizona’s two largest counties, which found that the odds of COVID-19 outbreaks were 3.5 times higher in schools without a mask requirement than in ones with a mask requirement in place at the start of the semester.

She said what’s nice about the study is it focuses specifically on masks and takes into account other variables that might affect breakouts.

The CDC recommends universal masking in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.

Learning disruptions have continued into this school year with the delta variant-fueled surge.