Gov. Stitt still supports banning mask mandates in public schools despite pandemic's classroom upheaval

With broadly poor student test scores revealed Thursday after the pandemic’s classroom upheaval, the governor remains steadfast in the state’s effort to remove an injunction so that it can once again block public school districts from implementing mask requirements.
Two recent studies published by the CDC highlight how universal masking in schools as part of a layered mitigation approach is important to stop the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disruptions to student learning. The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Oklahoma and four other states for potentially failing to meet the needs of students with disabilities because of prohibitions against masking in schools.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor are trying to overturn a district court’s temporary injunction against Senate Bill 658. SB 658 prevents school districts from imposing mask mandates unless the governor declares an emergency, which Stitt has had no intention of doing.
“The governor’s position has not changed,” wrote Carly Atchison, spokeswoman for Stitt, on Friday. “Parents have a fundamental right to make health care decisions for their child, and he supports the attorney general’s work to ensure parents’ rights and the laws of Oklahoma are upheld.”
Multiple requests for comment from the Attorney General’s Office weren’t responded to Friday.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said “we should be alarmed” by the negative effects of COVID on children and families at the Oklahoma State Board of Education’s meeting Thursday morning.
“Interruptions to classroom learning are evident in these results, and they underscore the need to provide a safe and stable school environment,” Hofmeister said. “We must restore and create opportunities for all students while considering the reality of the continued pandemic.”
The Oklahoma School Testing Program, which measures students in reading, math and science across grade levels 3-8 and 11, found rates of students who were proficient or advanced markedly decreased in all grade levels and subject areas except 11th grade science.
The two school masking studies published Sept. 24 in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report were addressed last week during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s briefing with reporters.
Dr. Ashley Weedn, an OU Health pediatrician and board member of the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said there now is “pretty good data on mask effectiveness in schools.”
Weedn specifically pointed to the study of K-12 public schools in Arizona’s two largest counties, which found that the odds of COVID-19 outbreaks were 3.5 times higher in schools without a mask requirement than in ones with a mask requirement in place at the start of the semester.
She said what’s nice about the study is it focuses specifically on masks and takes into account other variables that might affect breakouts.
The CDC recommends universal masking in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.
Learning disruptions have continued into this school year with the delta variant-fueled surge.
More than 60 school districts across Oklahoma have had to suspend in-person classes at least one campus during the 2021-2022 school year due to the high rates of COVID-19 cases and exposure-induced quarantines among staff and students.
State data show how the age 17-and-younger demographic has shouldered the brunt of the surge this summer, comprising as much as 30% of the new cases in a week compared to 18% entering the fall semester.
Their share of the case load dropped after the judge’s temporary injunction took effect and more districts began enacting mask requirements.
Dr. David Kendrick, Department Chair of Medical Informatics at OU School of Community Medicine, said he can’t say for certain whether that drop is causal or coincidental because he doesn’t have access to a dataset yet for that analysis.
However, Kendrick noted he did evaluate and track a reliable difference showing less viral spread in municipalities that implemented mask mandates in 2020 versus those that didn’t.
State and local public health officials have acknowledged high levels of viral spread are happening school settings.
The Tulsa Health Department reported Monday that school classrooms are experiencing the most COVID-19 cases among high-risk settings in Tulsa County.
State Health Commissioner Lance Frye in late August said increasing COVID transmission was happening “especially in schools.”
Featured video: