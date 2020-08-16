State and local leaders received lots of information but no direct recommendations Sunday afternoon in a meeting with White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.
“There weren’t really any recommendations,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “Even though we’re in a good spot, she reminded me this thing can happen really quickly. We can get some spikes really, really quickly, so we have to continue to monitor that.”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he was surprised Birx offered no recommendations, but that her remarks on mask ordinances reinforced his decision to implement a mask mandate in the city.
Birx did not speak to the press following the meeting at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, 1111 W. 17th St. The meeting was not open to reporters nor the public.
Birx has been visiting several states and spoke in Kansas on Saturday. White House officials had said her schedule did not permit her to take questions after Sunday’s meeting.
Birx has been under fire from both Democrats and the Trump administration. The White House denied a Saturday report that Birx is being replaced by someone with views closer to Trump’s.
Stitt maintains his administration has handled the COVID-19 epidemic appropriately and is pressing for schools to hold in-classroom instruction. He has been criticized by some for refusing to mandate face masks and for not wearing one himself.
Stitt says he doesn’t need to wear a mask because he’s already been infected with the virus.
Birx "is a world-renowned medical expert and leader in the field of HIV/AIDS. Her three-decade-long career has focused on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research, and global health," according to her U.S. State Department website.
Birx has published over 220 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals, authored nearly a dozen chapters in scientific publications, as well as developed and patented vaccines, according to the website.
She received her medical degree from Pennsylvania State University, and beginning in 1980 trained in internal medicine and basic and clinical immunology at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the National Institutes of Health.
Birx is board certified in internal medicine, allergy and immunology, and diagnostic and clinical laboratory immunology.
