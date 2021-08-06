Gov. Stitt 'nowhere to be found' amid COVID surge, Oklahoma Democratic leader says

Oklahoma Democrats continued on Thursday to berate Gov. Kevin Stitt for alleged inaction during a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, while Stitt’s office remained equally adamant that no new measures are required.

“The new Delta variant surge in our state should be an eye-opener and requires immediate action. Yet, Stitt stands by idly refusing to issue an emergency for schools to protect,” Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said in a news release.

Democrats want Stitt to declare a public health emergency so local school districts that wish to do so can impose mask mandates as classes resume this month.

That authority was taken away from districts by a new law signed by Stitt this spring. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he regrets signing a similar law this year and has asked his state’s Legislature to repeal it.

Stitt, however, says an emergency declaration is not necessary.

“Based on our state’s current data there is no need to declare a state of emergency in Oklahoma,” he said in an email. “We have an effective vaccine that is free and widely available to all eligible Oklahomans and we are well-prepared to manage COVID without a state of emergency.”