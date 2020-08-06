Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured June 30 in Oklahoma City. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt contracted COVID-19 after hugging some friends from Tulsa who were visiting him, the governor said Thursday.

“Some of my buddies from — some older gentlemen from Tulsa came down to see me," Stitt told the Oklahoman in a brief interview at the state Health Department's new contact tracing center in Oklahoma City.

"I hadn’t seen them in a long time and broke my own rule, gave them all hugs. I’ve known them for years. And they ended up having it. So that’s how I got it.”

