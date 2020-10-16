Gov. Stitt appoints new Tulsa County district judge

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed James Robert Huber as a district judge for Tulsa County.

"Judge Huber’s experience, integrity and heart for service make him the right person for the job," Stitt said in a news release Friday. "He has already been serving Tulsa County families as a special judge and attorney, and I look forward to his continued service to the citizens of Tulsa County in this new role."

Huber, a University of Tulsa College of Law graduate, has been a Tulsa County special judge since 2019, evaluating domestic and family law disputes.

"I understand the importance of the position and the hard work necessary to satisfy the obligations to the citizens of Tulsa County," Huber said in the release. "I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the citizens of Tulsa County while honoring the role of the judiciary by upholding the rule of law."

As an attorney, Huber was president and managing partner of Collier & Huber from 2005 to 2019 and led the J.R. Huber Law Firm from 1995 to 2005.

Huber has been involved in the Tulsa community through service on the Marquette Catholic School advisory board and the board of directors for the Tulsa Boys’ Home.

Tulsa County is in Oklahoma's 14th Judicial District, which includes Tulsa and Pawnee counties.