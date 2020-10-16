 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Stitt appoints new Tulsa County district judge

Gov. Stitt appoints new Tulsa County district judge

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed James Robert Huber as a district judge for Tulsa County.

"Judge Huber’s experience, integrity and heart for service make him the right person for the job," Stitt said in a news release Friday. "He has already been serving Tulsa County families as a special judge and attorney, and I look forward to his continued service to the citizens of Tulsa County in this new role."

Huber, a University of Tulsa College of Law graduate, has been a Tulsa County special judge since 2019, evaluating domestic and family law disputes.

"I understand the importance of the position and the hard work necessary to satisfy the obligations to the citizens of Tulsa County," Huber said in the release. "I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the citizens of Tulsa County while honoring the role of the judiciary by upholding the rule of law."

As an attorney, Huber was president and managing partner of Collier & Huber from 2005 to 2019 and led the J.R. Huber Law Firm from 1995 to 2005. 

Huber has been involved in the Tulsa community through service on the Marquette Catholic School advisory board and the board of directors for the Tulsa Boys’ Home.

Tulsa County is in Oklahoma's 14th Judicial District, which includes Tulsa and Pawnee counties.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News