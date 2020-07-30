Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said the state is working on a plan to test school teachers once a month for COVID-19.
He also announced $10 million would be spent on personal protective equipment for students and teachers in schools, including masks, face shields, gloves and disposable gowns.
"We will have additional details on the logistics in the coming days, but the goal is to get it to schools by Aug. 14," he said.
He said he has directed the State Health Department to work the the Department of Education to come up with a plan by Aug. 21 to test teachers on a monthly basis.
Stitt during Thursday's regular briefing on COVID-19 in Oklahoma City was joined by former and current school administrators, who spoke about the importance of reopening schools, and of having students present in person.
"There are consequences to not having school and not having kids in the classroom," Stitt said, adding that children not having access to free and reduced lunches, and mental and social services available at school, could be harmful.
"It is everybody’s preference to have kids in the classroom. We don’t want our kids to miss another school year," he said.
However, Stitt stressed that how schools open would be up to local school boards and administrators, not the state.
Many school districts have decided to open with multiple options for both in-person and virtual learning, he said, "but we believe in local decisions.
"That’s why we’re leaving that up to local school boards who are elected."
Stitt said that State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister had been invited to participate in Thursday's news conference, but she was not present. He did not say why.
Stitt, who said he has fully recovered from COVID-19 after announcing July 15 that he had tested positive, did not wear a mask during Thursday's briefing.
Asked by a reporter why he was not wearing a mask, he said, "Because I've already had COVID."
