Gov. Stitt announces K-12 teachers moving up to Phase 2 in COVID-19 vaccine priority group list for Oklahoma
Gov. Stitt announces K-12 teachers moving up to Phase 2 in COVID-19 vaccine priority group list for Oklahoma

  Updated
Affirming his intention to return all children to in-person learning, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that K-12 teachers will be moved to Phase 2 of Oklahoma's vaccine distribution plan. 

"Our teachers are important to me," Stitt said during a news conference. "I want every Oklahoma school child to have an in-person option in January, period. We want to every kid in the state of the Oklahoma to have that opportunity."

Teachers were initially among those in Phase 3 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Stitt cited outgoing CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield concluding that data indicated schools did not drive spread of COVID-19. 

There is extensive data, Stitt explained, that shows schools can operate safely without placing students and teachers at risk.

