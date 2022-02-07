Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State promises more for less

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't exactly promise a chicken in every pot during his fourth annual State of the State address on Monday, but he did suggest the possibility of six-figure teacher salaries, more state financial support of private schools, and new, smoother and wider roads, all while cutting or eliminating the state's two primary revenue sources.

"Now is the time for big, bold decisions," Stitt said near the end of the 50-minute speech.

State of the State addresses are usually more about big, bold statements than devilish details, but with virtually complete control of state government, Republicans can do just about whatever they want during the session that began Monday.

For Stitt, that includes radical changes to the education system, a 10-year, $13 billion road-building program

"Oklahomans have elected the largest (Republican) supermajority in state history," said Stitt. "We have a very clear mandate to enact strong conservative policies that protect liberty."

The extent to which legislative leadership's priorities mesh with those outlined by Stitt on Monday's address and the fiscal year budget proposal he submitted to House and Senate leadership, remains to be seen.