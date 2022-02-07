Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State promises more for less

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't exactly promise a chicken in every pot during his fourth annual State of the State address on Monday, but he did suggest the possibility of six-figure teacher salaries, more state financial support of private schools, and new, smoother and wider roads, all while cutting or eliminating the state's two primary revenue sources.
"Now is the time for big, bold decisions," Stitt said near the end of the 50-minute speech.
State of the State addresses are usually more about big, bold statements than devilish details, but with virtually complete control of state government, Republicans can do just about whatever they want during the session that began Monday.
For Stitt, that includes radical changes to the education system, a 10-year, $13 billion road-building program
"Oklahomans have elected the largest (Republican) supermajority in state history," said Stitt. "We have a very clear mandate to enact strong conservative policies that protect liberty."
The extent to which legislative leadership's priorities mesh with those outlined by Stitt on Monday's address and the fiscal year budget proposal he submitted to House and Senate leadership, remains to be seen.
Stitt laid out four "checkpoints" for the coming session and year, but really there were five; he began his speech with another attack on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision, which solidified tribal sovereignty in the state and gives the federal government and Indian nations more law enforcement and judicial responsibility at the expense of the state.
"Oklahoma has been robbed of the authority to prosecute crimes," Stitt said, echoing previous statements. "Put simply, McGirt jeopardizes justice."
Stitt highlighted the case of Billy Lord, an 11-year-old Wagoner boy killed by a drunk driver in 2013.
The driver, Richard Ray Roth, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Last fall, the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals overturned that decision because Lord was a tribal citizen and the death occurred in Indian Country.
Almost all cases overturned by McGirt have been taken up by federal or tribal authorities, but some, like this one, are in limbo while the case is on appeal.
Roth remains in prison pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to court documents.
Stitt's attempts to have McGirt overturned or neutralized have further strained his already frosty relations with the state's tribes. Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill and two other Muscogee officials, present at the invitation of Speaker Charles McCall, sat stonily through Stitt's speech and appeared to be the only tribal nation officials present.
Afterward, Hill accused Stitt of "playing Chicken Little" and "throw(ing) himself down kicking and screaming."
"I have no tolerance for his continued ignorance of the facts and his sowing of false fear," said Hill.
In truth, the Legislature would seem to have little role in Stitt's fight with the tribes, and he said as much before proceeding to lay out a legislative agenda and his "checkpoints."
Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt touts the state's business initiatives during his State of the State address.