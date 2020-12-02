Gov. Kevin Stitt's day of prayer for those impacted by COVID-19 draws objections

The letter said Stitt has failed to issue mandates on social distancing and mask wearing. The governor has said he didn’t believe a statewide mask mandate could be enforced.

“It is more than ironic that as head executive of your state you misguidedly feel you have the right in our secular nation to direct citizens to ‘unite in prayer’ over the pandemic, yet eschew directing them to follow science by taking basic secular precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker, co-presidents of the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

A spokeswoman for Stitt reiterated the governor's call for state residents to join him in prayer and fasting on Thursday for those impacted by COVID-19.

“Oklahomans have always rallied around community, prayer and faith during trials and seasons of uncertainty,” said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman. “While an out-of-state organization works to diminish the religious viewpoints held by Oklahomans, our leaders and frontline workers continue to fight this historic pandemic and support our people."

The Rev. Dr. Marlin Lavanhar, a senior minister at All Souls Unitarian, said he believes in the importance of prayer but also in taking action.