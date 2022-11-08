Gov. Kevin Stitt wins second term

OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters on Tuesday handed Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt a second four-year term.

He defeated Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Ervin Yen, an independent and former Republican state senator from Oklahoma City.

Stitt had about 56% of the vote in nearly complete, unofficial results posted by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Stitt’s victory came as millions in dark money ads targeted him for scandals during his first term. Mailers also targeted him for signing some of the most restrictive abortion bills in the nation.

Stitt dramatically outpaced Hofmeister in fundraising.

He put almost $2 million into his campaign after putting in $5 million during his first run for office.

The Republican Governors Association spent about $1.6 million in independent expenditures on his behalf.

Stitt became wealthy in the mortgage lending business.

Stitt’s victory came as some polls showed the race between the two becoming tighter.

Stitt easily avoided a runoff securing 69.06% of the vote in the June 28 primary that featured four candidates.

Hofmeister a little more than a year ago shocked many voters when she switched to Democrat from Republican to run against Stitt, saying he had “hijacked the Republican Party in Oklahoma.”

She served two terms as state superintendent of public instruction as a Republican. She was term limited and could not seek re-election.

Stitt used her party switch to try to tie her to the policies of the administration of President Joe Biden, who is unpopular in Oklahoma, but not on the ballot.

Stitt told voters Biden had targeted the state’s oil and gas industry and was responsible for historic levels of inflation.

During his first term, Stitt often butted heads with lawmakers and had an ongoing, very public feud with the state’s tribes over gaming compacts and other legal matters. The Five Tribes endorsed Hofmeister.

Stitt campaigned on the state’s record savings account, economic development, the low unemployment rate, a teacher pay raise and giving additional dollars to education.

Taking a page from his first race, he said Oklahoma’s turnaround is working.

Perhaps one of the most controversial campaign topics was Stitt’s support for vouchers, saying parents needed a choice.

A measure to do just that failed during the last session, but is expected to return.

Hofmeister told voters such a move would kill rural schools.

She campaigned on giving teachers a $5,000 pay raise.