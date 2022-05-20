Gov. Kevin Stitt visits PGA Championship, reflects on awkward golf moment with Donald Trump

Six weeks ago, Gov. Kevin Stitt was in Florida for an appointment at the Donald Trump-owned Mara-a-Lago Club mansion.

During a round of golf with the former president, Stitt invited Trump to attend the Tulsa-hosted PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

The result was an awkward moment.

“As soon as I said it,” Stitt said, “I remembered.”

The governor remembered the circumstances that resulted in Tulsa getting this tournament and benefiting from an economic impact estimated at more than $140 million.

Since 2014 and until January 2021, the 2022 PGA Championship was scheduled to have been played at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey — a 40-minute drive from downtown Manhattan in New York.

After the U.S. Capitol incident of Jan. 6, 2021, the PGA of America terminated its contract with the Trump venue and days later awarded the 2022 PGA to Southern Hills Country Club.

Southern Hills has been the site of seven previous major championships and was slated to host the 2030 event, but after Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol, PGA of America officials pulled the 2022 tournament from the Trump property and awarded it to Tulsa.

With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as his guest, Stitt attended Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship. The tournament continues with Saturday’s round and concludes on Sunday.

Most of Stitt’s Friday was spent in an Oklahoma Department of Commerce hospitality tent, where the governor met with business leaders from California, Italy and Mexico. The governor reported that there were conversations with the CEOs of three Mexican companies.

“I’m trying to let any international company know that if they want a U.S. presence, Oklahoma is the right spot,” Stitt told the Tulsa World.

Christie now is a lobbyist and Republican Party influencer. As the Oklahoma governor’s race crests with the Nov. 8 election, the 49-year-old Stitt is seeking a second term. Christie was scheduled to speak during a Friday night Stitt fundraising event in Tulsa.

As Stitt founded and led the Gateway Mortgage company in Jenks, he would play golf at Cedar Ridge Country Club and Tulsa Country Club. Since he was elected governor in 2018, Stitt says he plays at Oak Tree National in Edmond.

“I’ve always been an occasional golfer,” Stitt explained. “I just played with friends. More in college, but now with kids, it’s hard to get away. I get impatient. I’m good for nine holes. I don’t even like to play 18.”

During a visit to the Southern Hills media center, the governor indicated that he and wife Sarah would attend the Saturday round. Clad in a charcoal-colored PGA Championship shirt while sipping on fresh coffee, Stitt recounted his April exchange with Trump.

“I was down at Mar-a-Lago and played golf with Trump,” Stitt recalled. “I was so excited about the PGA coming here that I put my foot in my mouth and invited him to come to Tulsa. I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to come to Tulsa at the end of May!’ As soon as I said it, I remembered (that a Trump originally had been scheduled to host this tournament).

“But I did invite Trump and he was like, ‘Well, it probably wouldn’t be a good look with me coming.’ We were laughing about it. I said, ‘I’m sorry to bring up an old wound.’ ”

For an article posted on the Fire Pit Collective website on Thursday, Trump was asked about having lost this week’s PGA Championship to Tulsa.

“I won’t be watching it, no,” Trump told Michael Bamberger, the Fire Pit Collective writer. “I will not watch it. The only thing I like about it is that I love Oklahoma, where, as you pointed out brilliantly, I have won 77 (out of) 77 counties. But I will not be watching it. No.”

Bamberger reported that Trump owns more than two dozen golf properties and has strived for years to score a major championship for one of his clubs.

Video: Justin Thomas on shooting 3-under in PGA Championship's second round.

