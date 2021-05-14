Gov. Kevin Stitt signs state redistricting bills

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday signed bills that redraw legislative boundaries.

The boundaries are required to be redrawn every decade to accommodate population changes.

Stitt signed House Bill 1198, the House redistricting measure, and Senate Bill 1066, the Senate redistricting measure.

Lawmakers are expected to return in special session in the fall to hammer out congressional redistricting.

At that time, they can make changes to the legislative boundaries if need be.

The Oklahoma Constitution says legislative boundaries must be redrawn during the session, which must end by 5 p.m. May 28.

The state has yet to receive final numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The legislative districts were drawn based on information from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Communities Surveys. The figures are estimates based on sampling.

