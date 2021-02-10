Gov. Kevin Stitt signs executive order aimed to speed up drivers' licenses, Real IDs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order designed to alleviate some problems residents are having with getting driver's licenses.

The order, signed Wednesday, says COVID-19 has contributed to “unacceptable delays” in processing licenses and other identification cards.

It allows the waiving of statutory or other restrictions, to the extent allowable by law.

It waives restrictions on tag agents to make it easier to renew a license, allow Oklahomans to obtain identification if a Real ID is not available and allow Oklahomans to obtain a downgraded license, if necessary. It also would allow third parties to administer driver’s license exams.

Those seeking licenses or identification still must provide the proper documentation.

“No Oklahoman should have to wait months to obtain an ID or take a day off work to renew their license,” Stitt said.

The Department of Public Safety shares the public’s frustration and is working on critical improvements, said Public Safety Commissioner John Scully.

The agency has identified steps that will improve delivery of license services, Scully said.