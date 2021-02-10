Gov. Kevin Stitt signs executive order aimed to speed up drivers' licenses, Real IDs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order designed to alleviate some problems residents are having with getting driver's licenses.
The order, signed Wednesday, says COVID-19 has contributed to “unacceptable delays” in processing licenses and other identification cards.
It allows the waiving of statutory or other restrictions, to the extent allowable by law.
It waives restrictions on tag agents to make it easier to renew a license, allow Oklahomans to obtain identification if a Real ID is not available and allow Oklahomans to obtain a downgraded license, if necessary. It also would allow third parties to administer driver’s license exams.
Those seeking licenses or identification still must provide the proper documentation.
“No Oklahoman should have to wait months to obtain an ID or take a day off work to renew their license,” Stitt said.
The Department of Public Safety shares the public’s frustration and is working on critical improvements, said Public Safety Commissioner John Scully.
The agency has identified steps that will improve delivery of license services, Scully said.
Implementation of Real ID and cutbacks at the Department of Public Safety have caused months-long waiting lists at tag agencies and driver examination stations.
Tag agents say the Real ID network is slow and often fails altogether.
As a result, many Oklahoman’s driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards are expiring before they can be replaced with Real ID cards.
More than 40 House members in a Tuesday letter asked Stitt to do something about the long waits. It asked the Stitt to take additional steps, all of which are covered by legislation under consideration this session.
Stitt also issued another executive order designed to expedite the delivery of liquified petroleum products.
The order suspends certain regulations for truck drivers who are transporting propane for the next 30 days.
The executive order says Oklahoma and surrounding states are experiencing an extended period of cold weather, increasing the demand for propane.
Distributors are already beginning to experience shortages in supply and transportation challenges, the executive order said.
“Many Oklahomans depend on the use of liquefied petroleum products for survival during the winter months,” the order said.