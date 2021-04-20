Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill limiting insurance charges for insulin

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a measure to limit what insurance companies can charge participants for insulin.

House Bill 1019 would cap a 30-day supply at $30. A 90-day supply would be capped at $90.

The bills says the Insurance Commissioner can promulgate rules to implement the law and to align with federal requirements.

Critics say the measure will not reduce the cost of insulin, but would spread the cost out over others covered by the insurance companies.

Stitt also signed Senate Bill 172, dubbed Ida’s law, named for Ida Beard, of El Reno. Beard is a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes who went missing in 2015 and has never been found.

The measure directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to coordinate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice to obtain federal funding by Jan. 1, 2022, to coordinate efforts to gather data to address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people in Oklahoma.

It requires the OSBI to create an Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons to work with others on cases involving missing and murdered American Indians.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.