Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds COVID-19 state of emergency

Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinded the COVID-19 State of Emergency in a Monday executive order.

The executive order, which goes into effect Tuesday, comes after Oklahoma's seven-day average of new cases has gone down 94 percent from its peak, Stitt said in a video message.

“Because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable, the data shows COVID-19 is no longer an emergency,” Stitt said.

“We were the first state to reopen our economy on June 1, and we are continuing to lead the nation now. More people are getting the vaccine every day, our kids are safely back in school, our businesses are open and thriving and our unemployment rate is better than the national average.”

The governor said his decision to rescind the state of emergency was because of the "collective actions taken by Oklahomans over the past year."

More than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Oklahoma, The State Department of Health reports, and the vaccine remains available to all Oklahomans 16 and older through appointments and walk-ins across the state.