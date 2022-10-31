Gov. Kevin Stitt lends almost $2 million to his re-election campaign in October

Money and mudballs and are flying, endorsements — one surprising, one not — are being toted up and absentee ballots are already arriving at election boards as Oklahomans enter the final week before the Nov. 8 general election.

On Monday, it was learned that Gov. Kevin Stitt has put almost $2 million of his own money into his re-election campaign in the past few weeks. Stitt, who became wealthy in the mortgage lending business, spent $5 million of his own money in winning his first term four years ago but had not reached into his own pocket this time until Nov. 7, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday.

Hofmeister doesn't have Stitt's money, but she did get a surprising endorsement Monday from former GOP Congressman J.C. Watts.

The endorsement, in a 30-second video, was released not by Hofmeister but by the dark money independent expenditure organization Imagine This Oklahoma.

A state hero who starred at quarterback for the University of Oklahoma and became the first and still only Black statewide official when he was elected to the Corporation Commission in 1990, Watts says he's voting for Hofmeister because "all this scandal and corruption is just too much."

Stitt came out with his own high-level endorsement, from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and announced Wednesday rallies featuring Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Tulsa.

Hofmeister has a series of five smaller events scheduled around Tulsa and Bartlesville the same day.

Meanwhile, attack ads — some paid for with campaign funds, some not — continued to bombard the electorate with an array of sometimes scurrilous claims about Stitt, Hofmeister and other candidates on the general election ballot.

More than $2 million has been spent independently of candidate campaigns, according to state and federal reports. That doesn't include money spent on behalf of Stitt by organizations such as the Republican Governors' Association or against him by some using such names as Leadership Action Fund.

The filings show Stitt loaned his campaign $1 million on Oct. 7 and another $985,000 on Friday.

Aside from the loan, Stitt's campaign listed contributions of almost $2.2 million for the Aug. 8-Oct. 24 pre-general election reporting period. Separately, the campaign filed what are called Continuing Reports of Contributions totaling $122,100 for money received since Oct. 24.

Stitt's Democratic opponent, Joy Hofmeister, had not filed her pre-election report at mid-afternoon Monday, but had filed three continuing reports with contributions totaling $53,500.

Hofmeister's campaign has until midnight to submit the pre-election report.

Stitt's campaign listed expenditures of just under $3.1 million for the most recent reporting period and almost $8.4 million for the course of the campaign.

It listed cash on hand of a little over $1 million, or slightly more than the amount of the Nov. 7 loan. The cash on hand does not include the second loan or receipts from the continuing contribution reports.

