Gov. Kevin Stitt issues stay of execution for death-row inmate Richard Glossip

  • Updated
Oklahoma Execution Glossip

In this Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Glossip. 

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday issued a stay of execution for death-row inmate Richard Glossip to give time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to review a request for a new hearing in his case.

