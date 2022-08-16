Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday issued a stay of execution for death-row inmate Richard Glossip to give time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to review a request for a new hearing in his case.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issues stay of execution for death-row inmate Richard Glossip
- By Carmen Forman The Oklahoman
